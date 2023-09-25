The 2023 Ryder Cup is set to get underway on Friday, Sept.29, from Marco Simone Golf & Country Club just outside the historic city of Rome, Italy. The United States hasn't won on European soil since 1993, but the Americans will look to end that drought behind strong performances from players like Scottie Scheffler, Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth, and Justin Thomas. Team Europe features a number of established veterans, including Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, and Justin Rose.

According to the latest 2023 Ryder Cup odds, the Americans are listed as the -110 favorites (risk $110 to win $100). Team Europe is listed as the +105 underdog, while a tie would return +1300. There are plenty of ways to bet on the Ryder Cup 2023, but before you lock in your 2023 Ryder Cup picks, be sure to see the best bets and predictions from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure's proprietary golf model has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020. In fact, the model is up more than $9,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

McClure's model predicted Jon Rahm would finish on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express. And at the 2023 Masters, the model was all over Rahm's second career major victory heading into the weekend. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the third round, but the model still projected him as the winner. It was the second straight Masters win for the model, which also nailed Scottie Scheffler winning in 2022.

In addition, the model included Nick Taylor in its best bets to win the 2023 RBC Canadian Open. That bet hit at +7000, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned nearly $1,900. McClure's best bets also included Jason Day (17-1) winning outright at the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson and Rickie Fowler (14-1) finishing on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 10 majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Top 2023 Ryder Cup predictions

McClure's 2023 Ryder Cup best bets include backing Wyndham Clark to finish as the top USA rookie at +260 odds. Clark has been playing extremely well leading up to the Ryder Cup, securing two wins and six top-25 finishes in his last 10 starts on the PGA Tour. He finished on top of the leaderboard at the U.S. Open in June and he secured a T-3 finish in his last start at the Tour Championship.

Clark features an all-around game that can translate to a team event like the Ryder Cup. In fact, the 29-year-old ranks 11th in driving distance (313.5), 12th in strokes gained: total (1.201), 22nd in putting average (1.727), and 22nd in one-putt percentage (42.48%).

McClure is also targeting Ludvig Aberg to finish as the top European rookie at +165 odds. The Europeans have just four rookies on their team, so Aberg offers a ton of value at this price.

Aberg has yet to play in a major championship, but the 23-year-old Swede has proven he has what it takes to compete with the world's best players. He's quickly made a name for himself after securing his first professional victory at the Omega European Masters in Switzerland - the final Team Europe qualifying event. Aberg also led the PGA Tour in strokes gained: off the tee in the seven tournaments he competed in after turning pro, which began in early June at the Canadian Open. See the rest of McClure's best bets right here.

How to make 2023 Ryder Cup picks

2023 Ryder Cup odds, teams

Odds to win:

Team USA -110

Team Europe +105

Tie +1300

Team USA:

Sam Burns

Patrick Cantlay

Wyndham Clark

Rickie Fowler

Brian Harman

Max Homa

Brooks Koepka

Collin Morikawa

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Jordan Spieth

Justin Thomas

Team Europe:

Ludvig Aberg

Matt Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Tyrrell Hatton

Nicolai Hojgaard

Viktor Hovland

Shane Lowry

Robert Macintyre

Rory McIlroy

Jon Rahm

Justin Rose

Sepp Straka