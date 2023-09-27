Two years after routing Team Europe on US soil in the 2021 Ryder Cup, the Americans will look to end a painful streak of futility in Europe when the 2023 Ryder Cup tees off on Friday at the Marco Simone Golf & Country Club, just outside of Rome, Italy. The Americans haven't won the Ryder Cup in Europe since 1993 at The Belfry, but, led by highly-ranked players such as Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay and Max Homa, they feel like this is the year the streak should end.

Oddsmakers give them better than a 50% chance to do it, listing Team USA as the slight -115 favorites (risk $115 to win $100) in the latest 2023 Ryder Cup odds. Team Europe, which is headlined by Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy, is the +100 underdog. A tie returns +1100 and there are plenty of other 2023 Ryder Cup props on the board. Zach Johnson is the captain of Team USA, with Luke Donald holding that title for Team Europe. There are plenty of ways to bet on the Ryder Cup 2023, but before you lock in your 2023 Ryder Cup picks, be sure to see the best bets and predictions from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure's proprietary golf model has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020. In fact, the model is up more than $9,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

McClure's model predicted Jon Rahm would finish on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express. And at the 2023 Masters, the model was all over Rahm's second career major victory heading into the weekend. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the third round, but the model still projected him as the winner. It was the second straight Masters win for the model, which also nailed Scottie Scheffler winning in 2022.

In addition, the model included Nick Taylor in its best bets to win the 2023 RBC Canadian Open. That bet hit at +7000, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned nearly $1,900. McClure's best bets also included Jason Day (17-1) winning outright at the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson and Rickie Fowler (14-1) finishing on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 10 majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Top 2023 Ryder Cup predictions

McClure's 2023 Ryder Cup best bets include backing Wyndham Clark to finish as the top USA rookie at +260 odds. Clark has seen a meteoric rise in recent months. The 29-year-old enters the 2023 Ryder Cup ranked No. 10 in the Official World Golf Ranking after securing two wins and eight top-10 finishes on the PGA Tour in 2022-23.

He notched his first victory on the PGA Tour at the Wells Fargo Championship in May before claiming his first major in June at the U.S. Open at Los Angeles Country Club. Clark's confidence should be at an all-time high and he's proven to be among the best putters in the world. He ranks 22nd in both putting average (1.727) and one-putt percentage (42.48%), which will make him tough to beat in a team competition.

McClure is also targeting Ludvig Aberg to finish as the top European rookie at +165 odds. The 23-year old Swedish golfer is one of just four rookies on Team Europe, giving him a great shot to cash this prop. Aberg appeared in nine PGA events in 2023 and his results were impressive in that sample size.

He missed just one cut and recorded five performances of T25 or better. He saved some of his best performances for last, including a T4 finish at the John Deere Classic in July and a T14 finish at the Wyndham Championship in August. He also won the Omega European Masters earlier in September with an impressive 19-under performance. He's the first player to ever be picked for the Ryder Cup without first playing in a major. That's a lot of confidence shown by Donald in selecting him, so you can expect Aberg to be heavily utilized at the Ryder Cup 2023. See the rest of McClure's best bets right here.

How to make 2023 Ryder Cup picks

2023 Ryder Cup odds, teams

Odds to win:

Team USA -115

Team Europe +100

Tie +1100

Team USA:

Sam Burns

Patrick Cantlay

Wyndham Clark

Rickie Fowler

Brian Harman

Max Homa

Brooks Koepka

Collin Morikawa

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Jordan Spieth

Justin Thomas

Team Europe:

Ludvig Aberg

Matt Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Tyrrell Hatton

Nicolai Hojgaard

Viktor Hovland

Shane Lowry

Robert Macintyre

Rory McIlroy

Jon Rahm

Justin Rose

Sepp Straka