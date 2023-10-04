The PGA Tour returns to action this week with its second event of FedEx Cup Fall. The 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship will welcome an upstart field to the Country Club of Jackson where it will hope to serve as the breeding ground for yet another dramatic finish in Mississippi.

Emiliano Grillo, Adam Svensson, Lee Hodges, Eric Cole and Tom Hoge make up the five players who finished inside the top 50 of the FedEx Cup to be teeing it up at the par 72. While this group has already played their way into the signature events in 2024, defending champion and FedEx Cup No. 51 Mackenzie Hughes has not.

The Canadian looks to raise the trophy for the second straight season and solidify his place in the field for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and Genesis Invitational, but all eyes will be drawn on Swedish superstar Ludvig Aberg. Fresh off a 2-point performance in the 2023 Ryder Cup, Aberg played a crucial role in Europe's victory at Marco Simone and hopes to carry the momentum back stateside.

The 23-year-old already has full status for the 2024 season through the PGA Tour U, but he still has plenty for which to play. Ranked 138th in the FedEx Cup standings, Aberg will aim to climb inside the 125 to improve his status and claim a spot in the field for the Players Championship. The world No. 80 could also earn an invitation into the Masters should he win during FedEx Cup Fall or ascend inside the top 50 of the Official World Golf Rankings by the end of the calendar year.

All times Eastern | streaming start times approximated

Round 1 - Thursday



Round starts: 7 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8:30 a.m. - 7 p.m. — PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 4-7 p.m. on Golf Channel

Radio: 1-7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 2 - Friday



Round starts: 7 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. — PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 4-7 p.m. on Golf Channel

Radio: 1-7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 3 - Saturday



Round starts: 8 a.m.

Live TV coverage: 4-7 p.m. on Golf Channel

Radio: 2-7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 - Sunday



Round starts: 8 a.m.

Live TV coverage: 4-7 p.m. on Golf Channel

Radio: 2-7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio