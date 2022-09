Anthony Rendon Wrist 09-26-2022 Expected to be out until at least Sep 27

Archie Bradley Elbow 09-19-2022 Expected to be out until at least Sep 20

David Fletcher Hand 09-10-2022 Probable for Sep 11

Jared Walsh Shoulder 02-28-2023 Out for the season

Jack Mayfield Undisclosed 09-13-2022 Expected to be out until at least Sep 14

Griffin Canning Back 01-31-2023 Out for the season

Shohei Ohtani Finger 09-10-2022 Probable for Sep 11