0-0
W-L
0.0
IP
0.00
ERA
-
SO/BB
0.00
WHIP
0-0
W-L
0.0
IP
0.00
ERA
-
SO/BB
0.00
WHIP
|LINEUP
|AB
|H
|RBI
|HR
|AVG
|1 J. Berti 3B
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2 B. De La Cruz LF
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3 N. Fortes C
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4 J. Sanchez RF
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5 G. Hampson SS
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6 P. Burdick CF
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|7 J. Groshans DH
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8 J. Rizzo 1B
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|9 X. Edwards 2B
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|LINEUP
|AB
|H
|RBI
|HR
|AVG
|1 J. McNeil 2B
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2 T. Pham CF
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3 F. Lindor SS
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4 P. Alonso 1B
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5 E. Escobar 3B
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6 M. Canha LF
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|7 D. Vogelbach DH
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8 A. Almonte RF
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|9 T. Nido C
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
PLAYERS
|INJURY
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Steven Okert
|Triceps
|02-24-2023Probable for start of season
|Sixto Sanchez
|Shoulder
|05-31-2023Expected to be out until at least Jun 1
|Huascar Brazoban
|Personal
|02-28-2023Probable for start of season
|Max Meyer
|Elbow
|07-31-2023Expected to be out until at least Aug 1
|Anthony Bender
|Elbow
|01-31-2024Out for the season
|Nic Enright
|Illness
|03-14-2023Probable for start of season
PLAYERS
|INJURY
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Starling Marte
|Groin
|03-09-2023Probable for start of season
|Darin Ruf
|Wrist
|02-26-2023Probable for start of season
|Danny Mendick
|Knee
|02-24-2023Probable for start of season
|Stephen Ridings
|Shoulder
|02-24-2023Probable for start of season
Sorry. There are no stats currently available for the selected team
