MIAMarlins
NYMMets
  • Clover ParkPort St. Lucie, FL
TEAM STATS
0-0
.000
AVG
0
HR
0
R
0.00
ERA
0-0
.000
AVG
0
HR
0
R
0.00
ERA
PROBABLE PITCHERS
B. GarrettL
0-0
W-L
0.0
IP
0.00
ERA
-
SO/BB
0.00
WHIP
J. ButtoR
0-0
W-L
0.0
IP
0.00
ERA
-
SO/BB
0.00
WHIP
PROBABLE PITCHER
.B. Garrett
L
0-0
PROBABLE PITCHER
.J. Butto
R
0-0
LINEUPABHRBIHRAVG
1 J. Berti 3B-----
2 B. De La Cruz LF-----
3 N. Fortes C-----
4 J. Sanchez RF-----
5 G. Hampson SS-----
6 P. Burdick CF-----
7 J. Groshans DH-----
8 J. Rizzo 1B-----
9 X. Edwards 2B-----
LINEUPABHRBIHRAVG
1 J. McNeil 2B-----
2 T. Pham CF-----
3 F. Lindor SS-----
4 P. Alonso 1B-----
5 E. Escobar 3B-----
6 M. Canha LF-----
7 D. Vogelbach DH-----
8 A. Almonte RF-----
9 T. Nido C-----
PLAYERS
INJURYEXPECTED RETURN
Steven OkertTriceps02-24-2023Probable for start of season
Sixto SanchezShoulder05-31-2023Expected to be out until at least Jun 1
Huascar BrazobanPersonal02-28-2023Probable for start of season
Max MeyerElbow07-31-2023Expected to be out until at least Aug 1
Anthony BenderElbow01-31-2024Out for the season
Nic EnrightIllness03-14-2023Probable for start of season
PLAYERS
INJURYEXPECTED RETURN
Starling MarteGroin03-09-2023Probable for start of season
Darin RufWrist02-26-2023Probable for start of season
Danny MendickKnee02-24-2023Probable for start of season
Stephen RidingsShoulder02-24-2023Probable for start of season
123456789RHE
MIA0-0
---------
NYM0-0
---------
  • Clover ParkPort St. Lucie, FL
MIAMarlins
NYMMets
Sorry. There are no stats currently available for the selected team
Sorry. There are no stats currently available for the selected team
