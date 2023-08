Zack Greinke Elbow 08-21-2023 Expected to be out until at least Aug 22

Taylor Clarke Elbow 08-17-2023 Expected to be out until at least Aug 18

Josh Staumont Neck 01-31-2024 Out for the season

Josh Taylor Back 08-08-2023 Expected to be out until at least Aug 9

Brad Keller Shoulder 08-16-2023 Expected to be out until at least Aug 17

Nick Pratto Groin 08-11-2023 Expected to be out until at least Aug 12

Kris Bubic Elbow 07-31-2024 Out for the season

Daniel Lynch Shoulder 08-31-2023 Expected to be out until at least Sep 1

Jacob Brentz Elbow 01-31-2024 Out for the season