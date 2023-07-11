ufc-octagon-cage-generic.jpg
UFC 290 and International Fight Week are in the rearview mirror as UFC press forward with the second half of 2023. Holly Holm and Mayra Bueno Silva headline a UFC Fight Night at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Holm vs. Bueno Silva is far from the most exciting headliner in recent memory but there is an interesting wrinkle to this women's bantamweight tilt. Amanda Nunes retired after defeating Irene Aldana at UFC 289, vacating her two UFC championships. That leaves a void at women's bantamweight that Holm and Silva could help fill with an impressive win on Saturday.

UFC returns to the PPV market at the end of the month for a card that screams fan-friendly. Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje run back their 2018 Fight of the Year contender in the marquee of UFC 291 on July 29. Poirier and Gaethje will compete for the ceremonial BMF belt. Former UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira makes his light heavyweight debut against former 205-pound champ Jan Blachowicz. Fan favorites on the card include Tony Ferguson, Bobby Green, Paulo Costa, Stephen Thompson, Derrick Lewis and Kevin Holland.

Take a look below at the current UFC event schedule for 2023. Be sure to check back in on this page when we have more information on upcoming UFC events throughout the year.

Upcoming UFC Schedule

EventDateMain eventWeight classLocationTV
UFC Fight Night
July 15
Holly Holm vs. Mayra Bueno Silva
Women's bantamweightLas Vegas
ESPN+
UFC Fight Night
July 22
Tom Aspinall vs. Marcin Tybura
Heavyweight
London
ESPN+
UFC 291
July 29
Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje 2
Lightweight
Salt Lake City
ESPN+ PPV
UFC Fight Night
Aug. 5
Cory Sandhagen vs. Umar Nurmagomedov
Bantamweight
Nashville
ESPN+
UFC Fight Night
Aug. 12
Vicente Luque vs. Rafael dos Anjos
Welterweight
Las Vegas
ESPN+
UFC 292
Aug. 19
Aljamain Sterling (c) vs. Sean O'Malley
Bantamweight
Boston
ESPN+ PPV
UFC Fight Night
Aug. 26
Max Holloway vs. Chan Sung Jung
Featherweight
SingaporeESPN+
UFC Fight Night
Sept. 2
Ciryl Gane vs. Serghei Spivac
Heavyweight
Paris, France
ESPN+
UFC 293
Sept. 9
TBD
TBD
Sydney, AustraliaESPN+ PPV
UFC Fight Night
Sept. 16
Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko 2
Women's flyweight
Las Vegas
ESPN+
UFC 294
Oct. 21
TBD
TBD
Abu Dhabi
ESPN+ PPV
UFC 295
Nov. 11
Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic
Heavyweight title
New York City
ESPN+ PPV