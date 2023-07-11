UFC 290 and International Fight Week are in the rearview mirror as UFC press forward with the second half of 2023. Holly Holm and Mayra Bueno Silva headline a UFC Fight Night at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Holm vs. Bueno Silva is far from the most exciting headliner in recent memory but there is an interesting wrinkle to this women's bantamweight tilt. Amanda Nunes retired after defeating Irene Aldana at UFC 289, vacating her two UFC championships. That leaves a void at women's bantamweight that Holm and Silva could help fill with an impressive win on Saturday.

UFC returns to the PPV market at the end of the month for a card that screams fan-friendly. Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje run back their 2018 Fight of the Year contender in the marquee of UFC 291 on July 29. Poirier and Gaethje will compete for the ceremonial BMF belt. Former UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira makes his light heavyweight debut against former 205-pound champ Jan Blachowicz. Fan favorites on the card include Tony Ferguson, Bobby Green, Paulo Costa, Stephen Thompson, Derrick Lewis and Kevin Holland.

Take a look below at the current UFC event schedule for 2023. Be sure to check back in on this page when we have more information on upcoming UFC events throughout the year.

Upcoming UFC Schedule