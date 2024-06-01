UFC is back in the Northeast this weekend for UFC 302. The promotion heads to Newark, New Jersey for its latest PPV offering featuring a lightweight title bout in the main event between champion Islam Makhachev and fan-favorite Dustin Poirier. It's the first time UFC is back in the region on PPV since UFC 295 at Madison Square Garden in November and first time back in New Jersey since a Fight Night event in March in Atlantic City.

Makhachev, a disciple of Khabib Nurmagomedov, looks to continue his impressive reign while building on a pound-for-pound legacy. The native of Dagestan, Russia, has won 13 in a row since a stunning knockout loss to Adriano Martins in 2015. He's already beaten some of the top names in the sport, like Alexander Volkanovski (twice), Charles Oliveira and Arman Tsarukyan. Adding Poirier to that list could make this already impressive resume that much stronger. Makhachev already has his eyes on another divisional champion, this time one weightclass above him.

"Honestly, I think it's my opinion, [I'm] almost done with my division because who is going to be next? Just Arman [Tsarukyan]," Makhachev told UFC.com this week. "I already beat [him], and, in my division, I don't have some interesting fight [or] too exciting fights for me. We have Dustin right now. This guy is a legend. It's a very good fight for my legacy. I will finish him, and I just will wait for the next go."

Poirier, meanwhile, fights for the belt after a Round 2 knockout of Benoit Saint Denis at UFC 299. Poirier (30-8, 1 NC) looks to finally become champion after falling short against Khabib Nurmagomedov, Makhachev's mentor and coach, in 2019 and Oliveira in 2021. "The Diamond" already has a Hall of Fame worthy resume, but continues to lack that crowning achievement of undisputed gold.

"The main stage spotlight feels the same but my mental space feels different... I have to do it this time because I'm not going to get another chance. It's now or never," Poirier told CBS Sports this week. "But I'm in a good mental spot. I'm grateful and starting to be content with my career and my legacy. I'm just in a good spot. I'm ready to fight. I feel like that's a position for me mentally that I'm very dangerous in."

The undercard features an interesting middleweight showdown that could produce a title challenger later this year when Sean Strickland takes on Paulo Costa. Strickland, the former titleholder, is coming off a tough split decision loss to Dricus du Plessis to drop the title. Costa, meanwhile, has lost three of his last four, but all against top contenders in the division. Plus, the undercard also features the return of Kevin Holland at welterweight as he looks to get back on track. And veterans Alex Morono and Niko Price are also set to battle it out in the welterweight division.

Below is the complete fight card for UFC 302 along with the latest odds. Check back all week long for the latest news, features and other content around this massive event.

UFC 302 fight card, odds

Islam Makhachev (c) -625 vs. Dustin Poirier +450, lightweight title



*Sean Strickland -250 vs. Paulo Costa +205, middleweights

Kevin Holland -290 vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk +235, middleweights

Alex Morono -265 vs. Niko Price +215, welterweights

Randy Brown -180 vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos +155, welterweights

Cesar Almeida -120 vs. Roman Kopylov +100, middleweights

Grant Dawson -500 vs. Joe Solecki +380, lightweights



Jake Matthews -155 vs. Phil Rowe +130, welterweights



Jailton Almeida -320 vs. Alexandr Romanov +250, heavyweights

Bassil Hafez -400 vs. Mickey Gall +310, welterweights



Ailin Perez -180 vs. Joselyne Edwards +155, women's bantamweights

Andre Lima -270 vs. Mitch Raposo +220, flyweights

*Strickland vs. Costa is a five-round non-title co-main event.

UFC 302 info

Date: June 1



June 1 Location: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey



Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey Start time: 10 p.m. ET (Main card)

10 p.m. ET (Main card) How to watch: ESPN+ PPV

UFC 302 countdown

