UFC news, rumors: Weili Zhang vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk strawweight title fight planned for March 2020

Joanna Jedrzejczyk held the UFC strawweight championship for nearly three years before she was shockingly defeated by Rose Namajunas. Now, more than two years after her historic title reign ended, Jedrzejczyk is being positioned for another shot at the title. According to a report by MMA Fighting, Jedrzejczyk will challenge current 115-pound champ Weili Zhang at UFC 248 on March 7.

Zhang (20-1) captured the championship with a stunning 42-second knockout of Jessica Andrade in an August bout that took place in Shenzhen, China. With the win, Zhang made history of her own by becoming the first Chinese UFC champion. She has won 20 consecutive fights since losing her professional debut, including four consecutive victories inside the Octagon.

Jedrzejczyk (16-3) defeated Claudia Gadelha in December 2014, capturing the UFC strawweight belt in only her second fight in UFC. After six successful title defenses, which ran her career record to a perfect 14-0, Jedrzejczyk suffered her first loss to Namajunas. She would go on to lose the rematch to the former champ, and has a 2-3 record in her five most recent fights.

UFC 248 does not yet have a set location or venue. Two of Zhang's four UFC bouts have taken place in China.

