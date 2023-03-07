Petr Yan and Merab Dvalisvili could set themselves apart in the UFC bantamweight title race with an impressive showing at UFC Fight Night. Two of the very best at 135 pounds collide at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

Yan and Dvalishvili are on the precipice of a title shot, but it is imperative they make an impression in the crowded and competitive bantamweight division. After all, they have the rumored return of two-division champion Henry Cejudo, the transcending popularity of Sean O'Malley and the persisting threats of Marlon Vera and Cory Sandhagen to contend with. Former champion Yan is in dire need of momentum after consecutive split decision losses to champion Aljamain Sterling and Sean O'Malley. Dvalishvili is on a monstrous eight-fight winning streak, but an allegedly boring performance against Jose Aldo soured UFC president Dana White.

One week later, an epic trilogy comes to a head in London when welterweight champion Leon Edwards takes on Kamaru Usman at UFC 286. Edwards brings the UFC welterweight championship home to England as Usman makes the trek to reclaim what was taken from him.

Take a look below at the current UFC event schedule for 2023. Be sure to check back in on this page when we have more information on upcoming UFC events throughout the year.

Upcoming UFC Schedule