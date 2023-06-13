Top middleweights Marvin Vettori and Jared Cannonier attempt to force their way back into the title picture at UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas on Saturday. The winner of this clash at the UFC Apex could find themselves within one or two fights of a title shot.

Vettori and Cannonier have both tasted defeat against reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, as well as former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker. That complicates each man's renewed efforts to earn a title shot. But in a division short on top contenders, a strong showing could put the winner within reach of a second chance. Vettori and Cannonier are coming off wins against Roman Dolidze and Sean Strickland, respectively, and look to make it two straight on Fight Night.

UFC returns to pay-per-view on July 8 for the annual International Fight Week. Headlining UFC 290 is a featherweight title unifier between champion Alexander Volkanovski and interim titleholder Yair Rodriguez. The co-main event sees UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno attempt to avenge prior losses to challenger Alexandre Pantoja. Other fighters on the main card include Robert Whittaker and Bo Nickal.

Take a look below at the current UFC event schedule for 2023. Be sure to check back in on this page when we have more information on upcoming UFC events throughout the year.

Upcoming UFC Schedule