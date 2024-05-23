Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is slated to play MMA legend Mark Kerr in the upcoming film "The Smashing Machine." Earlier this week, A24, the studio that is producing the film, released a first look at Johnson playing Kerr as the movie has already begun filming.

Johnson is portraying the two-time UFC tournament champion who struggled with drug addiction during his MMA career. Alongside Johnson, actress Emily Blunt will also star in the film as Kerr's girlfriend and now ex-wife, Dawn Staples.

Kerr made his UFC debut at UFC 14 when he appeared in the heavyweight tournament for the promotion. He defeated the likes of Moti Horenstein and Dan Bobish to win the UFC 14 Heavyweight tournament title. Kerr then defeated Dwayne Cason in the final to win the UFC 15 Heavyweight tournament.

Johnson is familiar with performing in top physical condition thanks to his years as a WWE superstar. However, he still ended up working alongside Kerr, 55, to train for the film and make it as authentic as humanly possible.

"The Smashing Machine" will be directed by Benny Safdie, who directed "Uncut Gems" with his brother, Josh Safdie. In addition to Johnson, Bellator heavyweight champion Ryan Bader will also appear in the film.

As of now, there's no official release date for "The Smashing Machine."