An unexpected middleweight tilt headlines UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas on Saturday. Abus Magomedov is not ranked in the UFC's top 15, but he draws Sean Strickland (No. 7) in his second Octagon appearance.

Strickland continues to find himself fighting backward. The controversial fighter is coming off a win against Nassourdine Imavov (No. 13) yet finds himself competing against a foe completely absent from the UFC's official rankings. Magomedov has a wealth of experience despite his recent introduction to UFC fans. Magomedov made a tremendous splash in his 30th professional fight, stamping his UFC debut with a 19-second front-kick knockout of Dustin Stoltzfus.

UFC returns to pay-per-view on July 8 for the annual International Fight Week. Headlining UFC 290 is a featherweight title unifier between champion Alexander Volkanovski and interim titleholder Rodriguez. The co-main event sees UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno attempt to avenge prior losses to challenger Alexandre Pantoja. Other fighters on the main card include Robert Whittaker and Bo Nickal.

Upcoming UFC Schedule