Yadong Song and Ricky Simon mix it up at UFC Fight Night in an effort to enter the violent bantamweight blender. The 135-pound division might just be the most stacked from top-to-bottom. Whoever leaves Las Vegas victorious on Saturday can call their shot against a top-five fighter in the UFC's bantamweight rankings.

Team Alpha Male coach Urijah Faber has been high on Yadong and for good reason, he can pack a punch. A knockout or TKO win on Saturday night marks five for Yadong in the UFC, tying him fourth all-time with Eddie Wineland and Sean O'Malley. Yadong had a chance to establish himself as a viable bantamweight contender in September, but he was pieced up by Cory Sandhagen. It's back to the drawing board against Simon, who had his first rise through the division crushed by Faber. Simon, riding a five-five winning streak and having handed Jack Shore his first career loss, is ready for his second take at glory.

One week later, Aljamain Sterling defends his UFC bantamweight title at UFC 288 on May 6. His challenger is Henry Cejudo, the former two-division champ returning from a three-year retirement. Sterling has relied heavily on wrestling and back control to cement himself as the bantamweight king. Sterling will face healthy opposition in that department against Olympic gold medalist wrestler Cejudo.

