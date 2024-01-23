The first UFC pay-per-view of 2024 has come and gone. UFC 297 won't be remembered as a high-quality or action-packed card but the next three major events show promise.

There is a lot of quality between UFC 298 and UFC 300. Before we get there, the promotion returns to the UFC Apex in Las Vegas for two consecutive weeks of UFC Fight Nights. Both cards could impact the mid-to-lower end of the UFC's official middleweight rankings. Roman Dolize vs. Nassourdine Imavov headlines the Feb. 3 card followed by Jack Hermansson vs. Joe Pyfer on Feb. 10.

UFC 298 takes place on Feb. 17 in Anaheim. Alexander Volkanovski looks to wash a bad taste out of his mouth after a short-notice knockout loss to Islam Makhachev in October by defending his UFC featherweight title against surging contender Ilia Topuria. UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley makes his first title defense against the only person to ever defeat him, Marlon Vera, at UFC 299 in Miami on March 9. All roads lead to UFC 300 on April 13 featuring UFC women's strawweight champion Zhang Weili vs. Yan Xiaonan and BMF champ Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway with no main event announced.

Take a look below at the current UFC event schedule for 2024. Be sure to check back in on this page when we have more information on upcoming UFC events throughout the year.

Upcoming UFC Schedule