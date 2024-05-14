The high of UFC 300 is over as the MMA leader cools off in May. A solid but unspectacular UFC 301 was followed by a UFC Fight Night that over delivered thanks to action fights and a raucous St. Louis crowd.

Edson Barboza vs. Lerone Murphy sit atop of a UFC Fight Night card that is the last remaining of the month. Elite striker Barboza defends his No. 12 featherweight ranking, according to the official UFC rankings, against undefeated English prospect Murphy. Barboza is a 15-year MMA veteran who has shared the cage with Khabib Nurmagomedov, Justin Gaethje, Tony Ferguson and Donald Cerrone. Barboza's spinning wheel kick of Terry Etim in 2012 is still arguably the greatest knockout in UFC history. Murphy is undefeated in 14 fights with his only blemishing being a split draw in his UFC debut.

May gives way to a blockbuster June for UFC fans. The three June cards boast fantastic main events. Lightweight champion Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier headlines UFC 302 with Sean Strickland vs. Paulo Costa in a five-round co-main event. A middleweight title eliminator pits Robert Whittaker vs. Khamzat Chimaev at UFC Fight Night on June 22 in Saudi Arabia. All roads lead to UFC International Fight Week on June 29, anchored by Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler in the marquee of UFC 303.

Take a look below at the current UFC event schedule for 2024. Be sure to check back on this page when we have more information on upcoming UFC events throughout the year.

Upcoming UFC Schedule