UFC International Fight Week took a major blow after Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler was scrapped as the main event of UFC 303. McGregor, eight days before what should have been his long-awaited return, revealed the injury that forced him off the card.

McGregor, 35, has not competed since breaking his tibia in a doctor stoppage loss to Dustin Poirier three years ago. McGregor suffered another leg injury ahead of the Chandler fight but squashed speculation that it's related to his previous injury.

"We were so f---ing super ready for this fight it is absolutely gut-wrenching to take," McGregor wrote on Instagram. "... We had a lapse in concentration and engaged in a training session without wearing the full protective gear and I hit the toe off the elbow and broke the toe clean."

McGregor posted three photos on Twitter, including an X-ray, showing a broken pinkie toe on his left foot. The former two-division UFC champion posted the images to refute Chael Sonnen's claims on ESPN's "Good Guy / Bad Guy" that McGregor was in rehab for substance use.

McGregor said he only requires a few weeks to heal from the injury but couldn't justify competing at less than 100%. McGregor also revealed he has two fights left on his UFC contract and would fight soon whether or not it's against Chandler.

"The fans deserve it and we are getting close," McGregor said. "A slight lapse in concentration and a nuisance of an injury was picked up. That's it. Take the lesson and move forward. I will get this back. I've got to. I've got two fights left on my contract.

"...I'll be back. See ya's soon. See ya at the top. Chandler or not," he added.

UFC scrambled to bolster UFC 303 following the cancellation of McGregor vs. Chandler. A short-notice UFC light heavyweight title rematch between Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka headlines the June 29 card with Brian Ortega vs. Diego Lopes added as the co-main event.