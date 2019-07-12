Bellator 224 odds, predictions: Proven MMA expert picks Budd vs. Rubin, Carvalho vs. Njokuani

Two of Bellator's top female fighters will share the spotlight on Friday night as champion Julia Budd takes on challenger Olga Rubin in a featherweight title bout in the main event of Bellator 224. The main Bellator 224 card is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET from WinStar World Casino and Resort in Thackerville, Okla. Budd has won 10 consecutive fights and is returning to the cage following a year-long layoff. Meanwhile, Rubin has won her first four Bellator matches and is widely considered a promising contender. Budd is a -350 favorite (risk $350 to win $100), while Rubin is a +350 underdog in the latest Budd vs. Rubin odds. In the co-main event of Bellator 224, Chidi Njokuani (-120) meets Rafael Carvalho (-120) in a clash of middleweight contenders. Before you make any Bellator 224 picks, make sure you hear what SportsLine MMA expert Kyle Marley has to say.

Marley has been massively profitable in 2019. Over the past three weeks, he has compiled a record of 28-7, netting his followers a profit of more than $1,400. Last week at UFC 239, he accurately predicted that Jon Jones and Amanda Nunes would be successful in their title defenses. He also correctly called Michael Chiesa's dominant unanimous-decision victory over veteran Diego Sanchez in their welterweight clash on the main card.

Moreover, Marley's recent Bellator selections include picking Rory MacDonald to defeat Neiman Gracie in a Welterweight Grand Prix bout at Bellator 222. He also accurately called Lyoto Machida knocking out Chael Sonnen in the co-main event on the same card. All told, Marley is up nearly $23,000 on MMA picks in the past year, and anyone who has followed his advice is also up huge.

Now, with Bellator 224 fast approaching, Marley has carefully studied every matchup on the card, identified the best value in the MMA odds and released his MMA picks for every main-card bout. He's sharing those selections only over at SportsLine.

Marley knows the Bellator 224 main event could be a defining moment in the careers of both fighters, who could use it as a steppingstone to other major opportunities with a victory.

Budd (12-2), 36, won the inaugural Bellator women's featherweight championship with a knockout over Marloes Coenen in March 2017. She has since defended it twice, with her last bout ending in a technical knockout of Talita Nogueira one year ago.

Budd's only MMA losses came in 2011 to UFC icons Ronda Rousey and Amanda Nunes when she was a member of the Strikeforce promotion. A victory Friday could set up a potential bout with Cris Cyborg, who reportedly is considering becoming a free agent and could possibly join Bellator.

Rubin (6-0), 29, seeks to remain undefeated in her MMA career and pick up her first championship belt in the process. Her four Bellator victories include a pair of knockouts, and she is coming off a unanimous-decision victory over Iony Razafiarison in February.

The Israel-born fighter will be the first to represent her country in a Bellator title fight and she also will be making her debut in the United States. She told the media this week she expects the main event to be "a clash of the titans" that won't go to the distance. You can only see Marley's Budd vs. Rubin prediction at SportsLine.

Ed Ruth (-420) is expected to defeat Kiichi Kunimoto (+300) in a battle of welterweight prospects.

"Kunimoto is an old-school vet and will be the most experienced fighter Ruth has fought to date. He is well-rounded, but is going to have to get a knockout or a submission to win,"

Marley also has strong picks for Budd vs. Rubin and every other bout on the Bellator 224 main card.

Who wins Budd vs. Rubin? And how exactly does each fight end? Visit SportsLine now to get detailed picks for Bellator 224, all from the incomparable expert who's up nearly $23,000 on MMA in the past year, and find out.