Bellator MMA is going to close 2022 out with a bang. On Monday, the promotion announced the final two events of the year, with Bellator 288 set for Nov. 18 in Chicago and Bellator 289 on Dec. 9 in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Bellator 288 will be headlined by the rematch between light heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov and Corey Anderson. The two first met in the finals of the Bellator Light Heavyweight World Grand Prix at Bellator 277. Anderson was controlling the action before a third-round clash of heads opened a nasty cut over Nemkov's eye that left the champion unable to continue, resulting in a no contest.

In the co-main event, Patricky Pitbull will defend his lightweight championship against Usman Nurmagomedov. Pitbull won the title this past November, scoring a TKO win over Peter Queally. Nurmagomedov has been perfect as a professional and now stands as the No. 1 contender after winning four straight in the Bellator cage.

Headlining Bellator 289 is a pair of fights in the Bantamweight World Grand Prix. In the main event, Raufeon Stots will defend his interim bantamweight title against Danny Sabatello in a battle of explosive personalities.

The other tournament clash features Patchy Mix taking on Magomed Magomedov. The winner will advance to the finals to battle for the belt against the winner of Stots vs. Sabatello.

Both events will air live on Showtime.