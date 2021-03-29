patricio-pitbull-bellator.jpg
Getty Images

Ahead of its first event of 2021, Bellator has revealed the inaugural Bellator MMA Fighter Rankings. The rankings, voted on by a 17-member voting panel comprised of media members, feature nine divisions as well as pound-for-pound lists for both male and female fighters in the promotion.

Topping the pound-for-pound lists in these first rankings are Patricio Pitbull and Cris Cyborg. Pitbull holds both the featherweight and lightweight championships and will be defending the 145-pound title in the semifinals of the Featherweight World Grand Prix against No. 2 ranked Emmanuel Sanchez in the main event of Bellator 255 on April 2.

Cyborg has been dominant in her two trips to the Bellator cage, first beating Julia Budd in January 2020 to win the women's featherweight championship and successfully defending the title against Arlene Blencowe in October. Cyborg has held championships in Strikeforce, Invicta FC, UFC and Bellator, making her the only fighter -- male or female -- to capture world championships across four major promotions.

Below is the full top-10 rankings for each division within the promotion.

Editor's note: CBS Sports insider Brian Campbell is a member of the 17-person voting panel.

Bellator Rankings (March 29)

Men's pound-for-pound

Fighter Record

1. Patricio Pitbull

31-4

2. Vadim Nemkov

12-2

3. Gegard Mousasi

47-7-2

4. Ryan Bader

27-6

5. Juan Archuleta

25-2

6. Douglas Lima

32-8

7. AJ Mckee

17-0

8. Phil Davis 

22-5

9. Emmanuel Sanchez

20-4

10. Corey Anderson

14-5

Bantamweight

Fighter Record
Champion: Juan Archuleta25-2

1. Sergio Pettis

20-5

2. Patchy Mix

13-1

3. Raufeon Stots

15-1

4. James Gallagher

11-1

5. Magomed Magomedov

17-1

6. Leandro Higo

20-5

7. Josh Hill

20-3

8. Cass Bell

5-1

9. Frans Mlambo

9-5

10. Jornel Lugo

5-0

Featherweight

Fighter Record
(C) Patricio Pitbull31-4

1. AJ Mckee

17-0

2. Emmanuel Sanchez

20-4

3. Adam Borics

16-1

4. Pedro Carvalho

11-4

5. Daniel Weichel

40-12

6. Aaron Pico

7-3

7. Jay Jay Wilson

7-0

8. Jeremy Kennedy

16-2

9. Tywan Claxton

6-2

10. Mads Burnell

14-3

Lightweight

Fighter Record
(C) Patricio Pitbull31-4

1. Brent Primus

10-1

2. Patricky Pitbull

23-9

3. Goiti Yamauchi

25-4

4. Benson Henderson

28-10

5. Sidney Outlaw

15-4

6. Myles Jury

19-5

7. Adam Piccolotti

12-4

8. Alfie Davis

14-3

9. Aviv Gozali

5-0

10. Georgi Karakhanyan

30-11-1

Welterweight

Fighter Record
(C) Douglas Lima32-8

1. Michael Page

18-1

2. Yaroslav Amasov

25-0

3. Neiman Gracie

10-1

4. Logan Storley

11-1

5. Derek Anderson

17-3

6. Jason Jackson

13-4

7. Joey Davis

8-0

8. Sabah Homasi

15-8

9. Oliver Enkamp

10-2

10. Jaleel Willis

14-2

Middleweight

Fighter Record
(C) Gegard Mousasi47-7-2

1. John Salter

18-4

2. Anatoly Tokov

29-2

3. Austin Vanderford

10-0

4. Fabian Edwards

9-1

5. Costello van Steenis

13-2

6. Johnny Eblen

7-0

7. Charlie Ward

9-4

8. Mike Shipman

14-3

9. Romero Cotton

5-0

10. Ed Ruth

8-3

Light heavyweight

Fighter Record
(C) Vadim Nemkov12-2

1. Ryan Bader

27-6

2. Phil Davis

22-5

3. Corey Anderson

14-5

4. Lyoto Machida

26-10

5. Julius Anglickas

9-1

6. Grant Neal

5-0

7. Christian Edwards

4-0

8. Tyree Fortune

5-0

9. Melvin Manhoef

32-15-1

10. Alex Polizzi

7-1

Heavyweight

Fighter Record
(C) Ryan Bader27-6

1. Timothy Johnson

15-6

2. Cheick Kongo

30-11-2

3. Valentin Moldavsky

10-1

4. Fedor Emelianenko

39-6

5. Linton Vassell

20-8

6. Tyrell Fortune

9-1

7. Steven Mowry

8-0

8. Matt Mitrione

13-8

9. Sergei Kharitonov

32-8

10. Javy Ayala

11-8

Women's pound-for-pound

Fighter Record

1. Cris Cyborg

23-2

2. Juliana Velasquez

11-0

3. Ilima-Lei Macfarlane

11-1

4. Julia Budd

14-3

5. Arlene Blencowe

13-8

6. Denise Kielholtz

6-2

7. Liz Carmouche

14-7

8. Cat Zingano

11-4

9. Alejandra Lara

9-3

10. Leslie Smith

12-8-1

Women's flyweight

Fighter Record
(C) Juliana Velasquez11-0

1. Ilima-Lei Macfarlane

11-1

2. Liz Carmouche

14-7

3. Denise Kielholtz

6-2

4. Alejandra Lara

9-3

5. Kana Watanabe

9-0-1

6. Kate Jackson11-5-1
7. Veta Arteaga5-4
8. Mandy Bohm7-0
9. Valerie Loureda3-0
10. Bruna Ellen5-3

Women's featherweight

Fighter Record
(C) Cris Cyborg23-2

1. Julia Budd

14-3

2. Arlene Blencowe

13-8

3. Cat Zingano

11-4

4. Leslie Smith

12-8-1

5. Sinead Kavanagh

7-4

6. Janay Harding

6-4

7. Leah McCourt

4-1

8. Amanda Bell

7-7

9. Olga Rubin

6-2

10. Jessy Miele

9-5