Ahead of its first event of 2021, Bellator has revealed the inaugural Bellator MMA Fighter Rankings. The rankings, voted on by a 17-member voting panel comprised of media members, feature nine divisions as well as pound-for-pound lists for both male and female fighters in the promotion.
Topping the pound-for-pound lists in these first rankings are Patricio Pitbull and Cris Cyborg. Pitbull holds both the featherweight and lightweight championships and will be defending the 145-pound title in the semifinals of the Featherweight World Grand Prix against No. 2 ranked Emmanuel Sanchez in the main event of Bellator 255 on April 2.
Cyborg has been dominant in her two trips to the Bellator cage, first beating Julia Budd in January 2020 to win the women's featherweight championship and successfully defending the title against Arlene Blencowe in October. Cyborg has held championships in Strikeforce, Invicta FC, UFC and Bellator, making her the only fighter -- male or female -- to capture world championships across four major promotions.
Below is the full top-10 rankings for each division within the promotion.
Editor's note: CBS Sports insider Brian Campbell is a member of the 17-person voting panel.
Bellator Rankings (March 29)
Men's pound-for-pound
|Fighter
|Record
1. Patricio Pitbull
|31-4
2. Vadim Nemkov
|12-2
3. Gegard Mousasi
|47-7-2
4. Ryan Bader
|27-6
5. Juan Archuleta
|25-2
6. Douglas Lima
|32-8
7. AJ Mckee
|17-0
8. Phil Davis
|22-5
9. Emmanuel Sanchez
|20-4
10. Corey Anderson
|14-5
Bantamweight
|Fighter
|Record
|Champion: Juan Archuleta
|25-2
1. Sergio Pettis
20-5
2. Patchy Mix
13-1
3. Raufeon Stots
15-1
4. James Gallagher
11-1
5. Magomed Magomedov
17-1
6. Leandro Higo
20-5
7. Josh Hill
20-3
8. Cass Bell
5-1
9. Frans Mlambo
9-5
10. Jornel Lugo
5-0
Featherweight
|Fighter
|Record
|(C) Patricio Pitbull
|31-4
1. AJ Mckee
17-0
2. Emmanuel Sanchez
20-4
3. Adam Borics
16-1
4. Pedro Carvalho
11-4
5. Daniel Weichel
40-12
6. Aaron Pico
7-3
7. Jay Jay Wilson
7-0
8. Jeremy Kennedy
16-2
9. Tywan Claxton
6-2
10. Mads Burnell
14-3
Lightweight
|Fighter
|Record
|(C) Patricio Pitbull
|31-4
1. Brent Primus
10-1
2. Patricky Pitbull
23-9
3. Goiti Yamauchi
25-4
4. Benson Henderson
28-10
5. Sidney Outlaw
15-4
6. Myles Jury
19-5
7. Adam Piccolotti
12-4
8. Alfie Davis
14-3
9. Aviv Gozali
5-0
10. Georgi Karakhanyan
30-11-1
Welterweight
|Fighter
|Record
|(C) Douglas Lima
|32-8
1. Michael Page
18-1
2. Yaroslav Amasov
25-0
3. Neiman Gracie
10-1
4. Logan Storley
11-1
5. Derek Anderson
17-3
6. Jason Jackson
13-4
7. Joey Davis
8-0
8. Sabah Homasi
15-8
9. Oliver Enkamp
10-2
10. Jaleel Willis
14-2
Middleweight
|Fighter
|Record
|(C) Gegard Mousasi
|47-7-2
1. John Salter
18-4
2. Anatoly Tokov
29-2
3. Austin Vanderford
10-0
4. Fabian Edwards
9-1
5. Costello van Steenis
13-2
6. Johnny Eblen
7-0
7. Charlie Ward
9-4
8. Mike Shipman
14-3
9. Romero Cotton
5-0
10. Ed Ruth
8-3
Light heavyweight
|Fighter
|Record
|(C) Vadim Nemkov
|12-2
1. Ryan Bader
27-6
2. Phil Davis
22-5
3. Corey Anderson
14-5
4. Lyoto Machida
26-10
5. Julius Anglickas
9-1
6. Grant Neal
5-0
7. Christian Edwards
4-0
8. Tyree Fortune
5-0
9. Melvin Manhoef
32-15-1
10. Alex Polizzi
7-1
Heavyweight
|Fighter
|Record
|(C) Ryan Bader
|27-6
1. Timothy Johnson
15-6
2. Cheick Kongo
30-11-2
3. Valentin Moldavsky
10-1
4. Fedor Emelianenko
39-6
5. Linton Vassell
20-8
6. Tyrell Fortune
9-1
7. Steven Mowry
8-0
8. Matt Mitrione
13-8
9. Sergei Kharitonov
32-8
10. Javy Ayala
11-8
Women's pound-for-pound
|Fighter
|Record
1. Cris Cyborg
23-2
2. Juliana Velasquez
11-0
3. Ilima-Lei Macfarlane
11-1
4. Julia Budd
14-3
5. Arlene Blencowe
13-8
6. Denise Kielholtz
6-2
7. Liz Carmouche
14-7
8. Cat Zingano
11-4
9. Alejandra Lara
9-3
10. Leslie Smith
12-8-1
Women's flyweight
|Fighter
|Record
|(C) Juliana Velasquez
|11-0
1. Ilima-Lei Macfarlane
11-1
2. Liz Carmouche
14-7
3. Denise Kielholtz
6-2
4. Alejandra Lara
9-3
5. Kana Watanabe
9-0-1
|6. Kate Jackson
|11-5-1
|7. Veta Arteaga
|5-4
|8. Mandy Bohm
|7-0
|9. Valerie Loureda
|3-0
|10. Bruna Ellen
|5-3
Women's featherweight
|Fighter
|Record
|(C) Cris Cyborg
|23-2
1. Julia Budd
14-3
2. Arlene Blencowe
13-8
3. Cat Zingano
11-4
4. Leslie Smith
12-8-1
5. Sinead Kavanagh
7-4
6. Janay Harding
6-4
7. Leah McCourt
4-1
8. Amanda Bell
7-7
9. Olga Rubin
6-2
10. Jessy Miele
9-5