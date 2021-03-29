Ahead of its first event of 2021, Bellator has revealed the inaugural Bellator MMA Fighter Rankings. The rankings, voted on by a 17-member voting panel comprised of media members, feature nine divisions as well as pound-for-pound lists for both male and female fighters in the promotion.

Topping the pound-for-pound lists in these first rankings are Patricio Pitbull and Cris Cyborg. Pitbull holds both the featherweight and lightweight championships and will be defending the 145-pound title in the semifinals of the Featherweight World Grand Prix against No. 2 ranked Emmanuel Sanchez in the main event of Bellator 255 on April 2.

Cyborg has been dominant in her two trips to the Bellator cage, first beating Julia Budd in January 2020 to win the women's featherweight championship and successfully defending the title against Arlene Blencowe in October. Cyborg has held championships in Strikeforce, Invicta FC, UFC and Bellator, making her the only fighter -- male or female -- to capture world championships across four major promotions.

Below is the full top-10 rankings for each division within the promotion.

Editor's note: CBS Sports insider Brian Campbell is a member of the 17-person voting panel.

Bellator Rankings (March 29)

Men's pound-for-pound

Fighter Record 1. Patricio Pitbull 31-4 2. Vadim Nemkov 12-2 3. Gegard Mousasi 47-7-2 4. Ryan Bader 27-6 5. Juan Archuleta 25-2 6. Douglas Lima 32-8 7. AJ Mckee 17-0 8. Phil Davis 22-5 9. Emmanuel Sanchez 20-4 10. Corey Anderson 14-5

Bantamweight

Fighter Record Champion: Juan Archuleta 25-2 1. Sergio Pettis 20-5 2. Patchy Mix 13-1 3. Raufeon Stots 15-1 4. James Gallagher 11-1 5. Magomed Magomedov 17-1 6. Leandro Higo 20-5 7. Josh Hill 20-3 8. Cass Bell 5-1 9. Frans Mlambo 9-5 10. Jornel Lugo 5-0

Featherweight

Fighter Record (C) Patricio Pitbull 31-4 1. AJ Mckee 17-0 2. Emmanuel Sanchez 20-4 3. Adam Borics 16-1 4. Pedro Carvalho 11-4 5. Daniel Weichel 40-12 6. Aaron Pico 7-3 7. Jay Jay Wilson 7-0 8. Jeremy Kennedy 16-2 9. Tywan Claxton 6-2 10. Mads Burnell 14-3

Lightweight

Fighter Record (C) Patricio Pitbull 31-4 1. Brent Primus 10-1 2. Patricky Pitbull 23-9 3. Goiti Yamauchi 25-4 4. Benson Henderson 28-10 5. Sidney Outlaw 15-4 6. Myles Jury 19-5 7. Adam Piccolotti 12-4 8. Alfie Davis 14-3 9. Aviv Gozali 5-0 10. Georgi Karakhanyan 30-11-1

Welterweight

Fighter Record (C) Douglas Lima 32-8 1. Michael Page 18-1 2. Yaroslav Amasov 25-0 3. Neiman Gracie 10-1 4. Logan Storley 11-1 5. Derek Anderson 17-3 6. Jason Jackson 13-4 7. Joey Davis 8-0 8. Sabah Homasi 15-8 9. Oliver Enkamp 10-2 10. Jaleel Willis 14-2

Middleweight

Fighter Record (C) Gegard Mousasi 47-7-2 1. John Salter 18-4 2. Anatoly Tokov 29-2 3. Austin Vanderford 10-0 4. Fabian Edwards 9-1 5. Costello van Steenis 13-2 6. Johnny Eblen 7-0 7. Charlie Ward 9-4 8. Mike Shipman 14-3 9. Romero Cotton 5-0 10. Ed Ruth 8-3

Light heavyweight

Fighter Record (C) Vadim Nemkov 12-2 1. Ryan Bader 27-6 2. Phil Davis 22-5 3. Corey Anderson 14-5 4. Lyoto Machida 26-10 5. Julius Anglickas 9-1 6. Grant Neal 5-0 7. Christian Edwards 4-0 8. Tyree Fortune 5-0 9. Melvin Manhoef 32-15-1 10. Alex Polizzi 7-1

Heavyweight

Fighter Record (C) Ryan Bader 27-6 1. Timothy Johnson 15-6 2. Cheick Kongo 30-11-2 3. Valentin Moldavsky 10-1 4. Fedor Emelianenko 39-6 5. Linton Vassell 20-8 6. Tyrell Fortune 9-1 7. Steven Mowry 8-0 8. Matt Mitrione 13-8 9. Sergei Kharitonov 32-8 10. Javy Ayala 11-8

Women's pound-for-pound

Fighter Record 1. Cris Cyborg 23-2 2. Juliana Velasquez 11-0 3. Ilima-Lei Macfarlane 11-1 4. Julia Budd 14-3 5. Arlene Blencowe 13-8 6. Denise Kielholtz 6-2 7. Liz Carmouche 14-7 8. Cat Zingano 11-4 9. Alejandra Lara 9-3 10. Leslie Smith 12-8-1

Women's flyweight

Fighter Record (C) Juliana Velasquez 11-0 1. Ilima-Lei Macfarlane 11-1 2. Liz Carmouche 14-7 3. Denise Kielholtz 6-2 4. Alejandra Lara 9-3 5. Kana Watanabe 9-0-1 6. Kate Jackson 11-5-1 7. Veta Arteaga 5-4 8. Mandy Bohm 7-0 9. Valerie Loureda 3-0 10. Bruna Ellen 5-3

Women's featherweight