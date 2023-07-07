Combate Global welcomes two of its best fighters to Miami on Saturday night. Micaias Urena seeks a fourth consecutive win against crafty 17-fight veteran Carlos Briseno.

Briseno (14-3) returns nearly one year to the day of his last appearance, a victory over Andrew Whitney, to headline a Combate card. The cardio machine has knockout and submission wins on his record but has a reliable ability to win fights in deep waters. That will serve him well against Urena (8-3), whose record is riddled with finishes. The wind is beneath Urena's sails and he enters the Combate cage off a sub-two minute head kick knockout.

The co-main event features France's Jade Jordan vs. American Katie Perez. Jordan had a tough start to her professional mixed martial arts career but has found her footing and enters Saturday with a three-fight winning streak. Perez only has one speed as she looks to extend her perfect finishing record.

Below is the fight card and viewing information for Saturday's Combate Global event.

Combate Global card

Carlos Briseno vs. Micaias Urena, 140-pound catchweight



Jade Jorand vs. Katie Perez, 110-pound catchweight



Andrea Meneses vs. Maria Paz Silva, women's atomweights



Luis Mourdoch vs. Diego Freitas, featherweights



Andreia Filipa vs. Violeta Mendoza, women's strawweights



Combate Global info