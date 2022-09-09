Representatives of Mexico and the U.S. headline a third consecutive week of Combate Global action. Undefeated bantamweights Sena Mora and Victor Cisneros occupy the marquee in Miami, Florida, on Friday night.

Promotional newcomers Cisneros (5-0) and Mora (2-0) make their Combate Global debuts when they collide. Cisneros does not get paid by the hour and has finished each of his five professional fights in 2:30 or less. His endurance may be tested against Mora, who has proven the ability to win fights over the course of 15 minutes.

The co-main event for Friday features flyweights Kyle Estrada and Cristian Barraza. Estrada is the card's most experienced fighter, tallying 18 professional fights. Barraza is a submission specialist looking to halt a potential losing streak by defeating Estrada.

Review Friday's Combate Global fight card and viewing information below.

Combate Global card

Sean Mora vs. Victor Cisneros, bantamweight



Kyle Estrada vs. Cristian Barraza, flyweight

Jimmy Sandlin vs. Sebas Santana, 163-pound catchweight



Leandro Soares vs. Elias Garcia, flyweight



Nadine Abbott vs. Ariana Melendez, women's atomweight*



*Denotes postlim bout

Combate Global info