UFC 238 odds, optimal predictions: MMA expert picks Cejudo vs. Moraes, Shevchenko vs. Eye

Henry Cejudo won an Olympic medal in wrestling and is fast becoming a UFC star following a pair of memorable victories that earned him the flyweight title. He will either add another title to his resume or see his momentum come to a thundering halt on Saturday night when he meets Marlon Moraes for the vacant bantamweight title in the main event of UFC 238 in Chicago. The 13-bout UFC 238 card takes place at the United Center, with the main card scheduled for 10 p.m. ET and preliminary matches beginning two hours prior. With a win, Cejudo (14-2) will become just the fourth active two-division champion in UFC history. But standing in his way is the dangerous Moraes (22-5-1), the former World Series of Fighting title-holder gunning for his first UFC belt. Moraes is a -120 sportsbook favorite (risk $120 to win $100), while Cejudo is priced at even money in the latest Moraes vs. Cejudo odds. In the co-main event, Valentina Shevchenko (-1,400) defends her flyweight title against top-ranked Jessica Eye (+925). Before you make your UFC 238 picks, listen to what SportsLine MMA expert Kyle Marley has to say.

Marley knows the main event could evolve into a proverbial super fight as it involves two of the UFC's fastest-rising stars.

Cejudo, 32, captured the flyweight title in August 2018 with a stunning upset of long-reigning former champion Demetrious Johnson, who had won nine straight fights. Cejudo followed up that performance with another upset of Dillashaw, who moved down a weight class in an effort to become a double UFC champion. Cejudo stopped Dillashaw 32 seconds into the first round.

Moraes, 31, has won four straight UFC bouts following a loss in his debut with the promotion. He is the former World Series of Fighting bantamweight champion who left the promotion following 11 consecutive victories and five title defenses. He is coming off a submission win in a February rematch against Raphael Assuncao, who won their first match in 2017.

One of Marley's UFC 238 picks that we can share: He is backing Calvin Kattar (-170) to get the best of Ricardo Lamas (+150) in a featherweight clash on the undercard.

Kattar (19-3) has won 11 of his last 12 fights and is looking to build off a knockout win against Chris Fishgold in October. Lamas (19-7) stopped a two-fight losing streak with a knockout of Darren Elkins in November. Kattar stands three inches taller than his opponent and has won 10 of his last 11 bouts via knockout or unanimous decision.

"Kattar is on a different level with his striking, and he throws almost double the volume Lamas does," Marley told SportsLine. "His takedown defense is also good enough to keep this fight standing."

Marley also has strong picks for Cejudo vs. Moraes, Shevchenko vs. Eye and every other bout on the stacked UFC 238 card. You absolutely need to see them before locking in any UFC 238 picks of your own.

