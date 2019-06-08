UFC 238 odds, top predictions: Proven MMA expert picks Cejudo vs. Moraes, Shevchenko vs. Eye

Marlon Moraes has three consecutive first-round finishes that took fewer than five combined minutes to accomplish. One more win and the top-ranked bantamweight contender will have his first UFC title. Moraes meets current flyweight champion Henry Cejudo for the vacant bantamweight title Saturday night in the main event of UFC 238 at the United Center in Chicago. The preliminary card is set for 8 p.m. ET, followed by the main card at 10 p.m. ET. Moraes (22-5-1) avenged his lone UFC loss by beating Raphael Assuncao in their February rematch. Cejudo (14-2) hopes to add another UFC title and another impressive win to a ledger that includes upsets of Demetrious Johnson and TJ Dillashaw in his last two appearances inside the octagon. Moraes is the -120 favorite (risk $120 to win $100), while Cejudo is an even-money underdog (risk $100 to win $100) in the latest Moraes vs. Cejudo odds. In the co-main event, women's flyweight title-holder Valentina Shevchenko (-1,400) meets top-ranked challenger Jessica Eye, who is going off at +925 in the Shevchenko vs. Eye odds. Before you make any UFC 238 picks of your own, be sure to check out the UFC Chicago predictions from SportsLine MMA expert Kyle Marley.

Marley knows the main event could evolve into a proverbial super fight as it involves two of the UFC's fastest-rising stars.

Cejudo, 32, captured the flyweight title in August 2018 with a stunning upset of long-reigning former champion Demetrious Johnson, who had won nine straight fights. Cejudo followed up that performance with another upset of Dillashaw, who moved down a weight class in an effort to become a double UFC champion. Cejudo stopped Dillashaw 32 seconds into the first round.

Moraes, 31, has won four straight UFC bouts following a loss in his debut with the promotion. He is the former World Series of Fighting bantamweight champion who left the promotion following 11 consecutive victories and five title defenses. He is coming off a submission win in a February rematch against Raphael Assuncao, who won their first match in 2017.

One of Marley's UFC 238 picks: He is backing favorite Petr Yan (-355) to get the best of Jimmie Rivera (+295) in a main-card clash of top-10 bantamweights.

Yan (12-1), ranked No. 9, is one of the UFC's hottest fighters and hopes to build on a seven-fight win streak after beating John Dodson in February. The seventh-ranked Rivera (22-3) has lost two of his last three bouts and his last win also came against Dodson.

"I think Yan is just a level above Rivera in all areas. He strikes at a higher rate. He is also more accurate, has better defense and wrestles more."

