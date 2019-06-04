UFC 242 main event: Khabib Nurmagomedov, Dustin Poirier to battle for lightweight championship

Dustin Poirier is getting his wish. The UFC interim lightweight champion is officially set to meet full champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in the main event of UFC 242 on Saturday, Sept. 7 in Abu Dhabi. The pair of top lightweights will finally meet after years of climbing the rankings.

Poirier (25-5, 1 NC) is riding a six-fight unbeaten streak with four straight fight night bonuses to his name. He's coming off arguably the best performance of his career in outgunning featherweight champion Max Holloway over five grueling rounds at UFC 236 in Atlanta.

Nurmagomedov, meanwhile, will be fresh off a nine-month suspension from NSAC after his post-fight fracas with Conor McGregor's team at UFC 229. Nurmagomedov submitted McGregor in the fourth round before jumping the fence and appearing to attack McGregor teammate Dillon Danis.

The fight also leaves former top contender Tony Ferguson on the outside looking in yet again for a chance to face Nurmagomedov after having four bouts with the Russian champion canceled.

