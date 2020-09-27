Two championships were up for grabs at UFC 253 in Abu Dhabi, but only one was guaranteed to leave Fight Island in the hands of a new owner. Jan Blachowicz took home the previously-vacant light heavyweight title after beating Dominick Reyes, while the middleweight championship will be heading back to New Zealand with its previous owner after a successful title defense by Israel Adesanya.

Adesanya dominated Paulo Costa in the night's main event, silencing his rival after months of back-and-forth trash talk. Adesanya spent one round blasting Costa's legs with kicks before finishing the fight in the second round with a left hook that put Costa on the canvas and ground-and-pound that closed the show. With the win, Adesanya improved his perfect record to 20-0 and successfully defended his middleweight title for a second time

UFC 253 fight card results

Israel Adesanya (c) def. Paulo Costa via second-round TKO (strikes)

Jan Blachowicz def. Dominick Reyes via second-round TKO

Brandon Royval def. Kai Kara France via second-round submission (guillotine choke)

Ketlen Vieira def. Sijara Eubanks via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Hakeem Dawodu def. Zubaira Tukhugov via split decision (30-27, 28-29, 29-28)

Brad Riddell def. Alex Da Silva via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Jake Matthews def. Diego Sanchez via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26)

Ludovit Klein def. Shane Young via first-round TKO (head kick, punches)

William Knight def. Aleksa Camur via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

