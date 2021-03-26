Francis Ngannou will try to knock off all-time great Stipe Miocic in a long-awaited rematch on Saturday night at UFC 260. Miocic won by decision in their first matchup before embarking on a three-year trilogy odyssey against Daniel Cormier. The fight tops the UFC 260 fight card, and this will be the second pay-per-view from the organization this month. It also is set to be the final event without fans, with a full-capacity crowd expected for UFC 261 next month in Jacksonville, Fla.

The main UFC 260 card is scheduled to begin at 10 p.m. ET. Ngannou is a -125 favorite (risk $125 to win $100), while Miocic is a +105 underdog (risk $100 to win $105) in the latest Ngannou vs. Miocic odds from William Hill Sportsbook. In the co-main event, Vicente Luque is the -260 favorite in the latest UFC 260 odds as he battles former champion Tyron Woodley (+220) in a welterweight bout. Before locking in any UFC 260 picks or props, make sure you see what SportsLine MMA expert Brandon Wise has to say.

Wise specializes in picking main-card fights for UFC, which has enabled him to be profitable every year. In fact, Wise went a perfect 5-0 at UFC 239 and was 4-1 at both UFC 245 and UFC 249. He also nailed Khabib Nurmagomedov's destruction of Conor McGregor in 2018, Stipe Miocic's defeat of Daniel Cormier, Max Holloway's downfall in 2019 and Justin Gaethje's TKO victory over Tony Ferguson in May of last year.

Since the UFC returned in May 2020 following a six-week period of inactivity due to the coronavirus pandemic, Wise has gone 66-42-2 while nailing the method of victory 48 times. At UFC 256, Wise went 4-0-1 (the main event was a draw) and correctly nailed the method of victory in three of those winners. Those selections included calling a decision victory for Charles Oliveira (+145) against Tony Ferguson (-165) in the lightweight co-main event. At UFC 257, he correctly called a stoppage victory for Makhmud Muradov (-145) against Andrew Sanchez (+125) in a matchup of middleweight prospects on the main card.

Now, with UFC 260 fast approaching, Wise has carefully studied every main-card matchup and the available UFC 260 props and released his MMA predictions. Parlay his picks together and you're looking at a strong payout of almost 15-1. Those UFC 260 picks are available at SportsLine.

Ngannou vs. Miocic expert preview

Wise knows the main event will be a contrast of styles, with the powerful Ngannou looking for the knockout, while Miocic is likely to lean on his grappling skills, as he did in earning a unanimous decision in the first meeting. He also knows plenty of time has elapsed since the first matchup, allowing Ngannou to hone his approach, while Miocic is approaching the end of an illustrious career.

Ngannou (15-3) has recorded first-round knockouts in four straight fights, including wins against former UFC champions Cain Velasquez and Junior dos Santos in 2019. Ngannou became the top-ranked heavyweight in August 2020 and is a more experienced fighter than when he first met Miocic in 2018. He has worked on preventing the takedowns that wore him down in his last matchup with the former Division I wrestler.

The 6-foot-4, 260-pound Cameroonian, who has the hardest recorded punch in history at the UFC Performance Institute, has spent little time in the Octagon in live action recently. He knocked out Jairzinho Rozenstruik with a flurry in the first 20 seconds last May, and his last four fights have lasted a total of two minutes, 42 seconds.

Miocic (20-3) comes in off an impressive victory last August, when he beat Cormier by unanimous decision in their third bout. His only loss to the former champion was a controversial knockout when Miocic was caught by a flurry after being partially blinded by what were deemed accidental eye pokes. The 235-pound Miocic will try to use his mat skills to offset Ngannou's three-inch reach advantage and try to tire the big man out.

An Ohio native born to Croatian immigrants, the 38-year-old is a well-rounded fighter who has a dangerous right hand and won a Cleveland Gold Gloves title as a boxer. He has won 15 fights by knockout, nine of them in the first round. He has been knocked out just twice, the fight against Cormier and in his 10th career fight in 2012. Miocic's wrestling edge and his battles with Cormier will give him the confidence, and he knows he will need to avoid the big man's power. You can only see who Wise is backing here, and get his epic 15-1 parlay.

Top UFC 260 predictions

For his UFC 260 picks, Wise doesn't expect Sean O'Malley (-300) to have too much trouble with Thomas Almeida (+260) in their bantamweight bout, which will be a battle of strikers. And for a bigger payout, Wise is taking O'Malley to win via TKO at (+150).

O'Malley (12-1) comes in with a lot of hype despite suffering his first professional loss in his last outing. He incurred a foot injury in his TKO loss to Marlon Vera in the co-main event of UFC 252 last August, and the brash 26-year-old will try to start rebuilding his momentum. Eight of his 12 wins have come by knockout, and his rise in popularity was rapid after first-round KOs of Jose Quiñonez and Eddie Wineland before the Vera bout.

Almeida (22-4) has lost three straight, but he remains a dangerous opponent. The Brazlian has 17 career knockouts and four submissions in his 26 fights, and he has won 20 of the 22 that ended inside the distance. He has earned Performance of the Night accolades four times and Fight of the Night once, and the Muay Thai specialist prefers to strike at close range. He doesn't excel on the mat, so his approach is likely to be to turn this into a brawl.

How to make UFC 260 picks

Wise also has strong picks for Ngannou vs. Miocic and every other bout on the UFC 260 main card. Those selections, which make up his 15-1 parlay, are only available here.

Who wins Ngannou vs. Miocic? And which UFC 260 picks should you be all over? Visit SportsLine now to get detailed picks on every main-card fight at UFC 260, all from the accomplished expert who has been profitable for six straight years, and find out.

UFC 260 odds, main fight card

Francis Ngannou (-125) vs. Stipe Miocic (+105)

Vicente Luque (-260) vs. Tyron Woodley (+220)

Sean O'Malley (-300) vs. Thomas Almeida (+250)

Khama Worthy (-135) vs. Jamie Mullarkey (+115)

Miranda Maverick (-165) vs. Gillian Robertson (+145)