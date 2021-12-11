Dustin Poirier gets another chance to capture his first world championship on Saturday night when he takes on lightweight champion Charles Oliveira in the main event of UFC 269. The action goes down from Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena and airs live on pay-per-view.

There is another title bout set for the night, with the greatest female fighter ever, Amanda Nunes, defending her bantamweight title against Julianna Pena. Nunes will be looking to maintain her status as a two-division champion and one of the most dominant fighters in the history of the sport.

There are plenty of other notable fights on the card, including Cody Garbrandt making his flyweight debut against Kai-Kara France, Dominick Cruz looking for his first two-fight winning streak since 2016 and master of the "shoey," heavyweight contender Tai Tuivasa looking to build on the momentum of three straight victories.

Below is all the information you need to catch UFC 269 on Saturday night.

How to watch UFC 269 prelims

Date: Dec. 11 | Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN2 | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

How to watch UFC 269 main card

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Stream: ESPN+ | Price: $69.99

Now, here's a look at the UFC 269 main fight card and betting odds via Caesars Sportsbook.

UFC 269 main card, odds