UFC is set for its latest PPV offering. This time, the Octagon has landed back in Phoenix, Arizona, for UFC 274 on Saturday night with a pair of title fights on the marquee along with some legendary veterans filling out the undercard. However, things changed drastically on Friday at the weigh-ins. Lightweight champion Charles Oliveira failed to make weight and was stripped of his title. Now, he'll fight Justin Gaethje in the main event without the ability to win it back as a consequence. Gaethje, however, can still earn the crown if he is victorious.

Oliveira has turned around his career into arguably the greatest lightweight champion in UFC history. A win over Gaethje would mark the longest title reign in recent years for the division, surpassing Khabib Nurmagomedov who retired in 2020 after beating the same opponent in Gaethje. Oliveira has ripped of 10 straight wins to get to this points. Gaethje, meanwhile, bounced back from the loss to Nurmagomedov to earn a second shot at the title with a win over Michael Chandler.

Meanwhile, women's strawweight champion Rose Namajunas and Carla Esparza are set to meet in the co-main event to run back a fight dating back to 2014. Esparza earned the inaugural strawweight crown against Namajunas at The Ultimate Fighter season 20 finale. She then promptly lost to Joanna Jedrzejczyk and has been working her way back to the title level since. Namajunas, however, battled through the adversity to reach the summit when she topped Jedrzejczyk for the title in 2017.

UFC 274 fight card, odds

Charles Oliveira (c) -170 vs. Justin Gaethje +145, lightweight title

Rose Namajunas -220 vs. Carla Esparza +180, women's strawweight title

Michael Chandler -380 vs. Tony Ferguson +300, lightweight

Ovince Saint Preux -230 vs. Mauricio Rua +190, light heavyweight



Donald Cerrone -175 vs. Joe Lauzon +150, lightweight

Khaos Williams -120 vs. Randy Brown +100, welterweight

Norma Dumont -220 vs. Macy Chiasson +180, women's featherweight

Blagoy Ivanov -155 vs. Marcos Rogerio De Lima +130, heavyweight

Brandon Royval -260 vs. Matt Schnell +210, flyweight

Francisco Trinaldo -120 vs. Danny Roberts +100, welterweight

Tracy Cortez -150 vs. Melissa Gatto +125, women's flyweight



Kleidison Rodrigues -340 vs. CJ Vergara +270, flyweight

Loopy Godinez -170 vs. Ariane Carnelossi +145, women's strawweight



Fernie Garcia -150 vs. Journey Newson +125, bantamweight

Andre Fiahlo -420 vs. Cameron Vancamp +330, welterweight

UFC 274 info

Date: May 7

May 7 Location: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona



Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona Start time: 10 p.m. ET (Main card)

10 p.m. ET (Main card) How to watch: ESPN+ PPV

UFC 274 countdown

