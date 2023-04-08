Israel Adesanya looks to return the favor when he meets Alex Pereira at UFC 287 at Kaseya Center in Miami on Saturday for the UFC Middleweight title. Pereira defeated Adesanya by TKO at 2:01 of the fifth round at UFC 281 in New York in November to win the title from the defending champ. It was just the second-ever loss for Adesanya, who first won the middleweight crown in 2019. Pereira, who is 7-1, suffered his only loss of his UFC career in his first match in 2015, losing by submission to Quemuel Ottoni. The main UFC 287 fight card begins at 10 p.m. ET.

Adesanya is the -135 favorite (risk $135 to win $100), while Pereira is a +115 underdog in the latest UFC 287 odds from Caesars Sportsbook. In another highly-anticipated match between welterweights, Gilbert Burns (-475) takes on Jorge Masvidal (+350). Before finalizing any UFC 287 picks, make sure you check out the MMA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine expert Kyle Marley.

Marley won the first-ever "ToutMaster" UFC betting contest sponsored by MMAOddsBreaker and appears regularly on multiple MMA betting and daily Fantasy shows. He watches every single fight for every professional MMA card and does extensive research before each event.

Over the past four years, $100 bettors who have followed Marley's picks are up nearly $12,000. In 2022, the accomplished MMA analyst launched the UFC season by advising SportsLine members to back Calvin Kattar (+200) against Giga Chikadze (-240) in the featherweight main event. Kattar's lopsided decision victory gave Marley's followers another easy winner. Anyone who has followed him has seen massive returns.

UFC 287: Pereira vs. Adesanya preview

Adesanya (23-2), who entered UFC 281 against Pereira ranked No. 1 in the UFC middleweight rankings, is considered the fifth-best UFC men's pound-for-pound fighter. The 33-year-old had won his previous three title defenses by unanimous decision. He defeated Marvin Vettori at UFC 263 in June 2021 and followed that up with a victory over Robert Whittaker at UFC 271 in February 2022. His last win was against Jared Cannonier at UFC 276.

Adesanya, who began his career in March 2012, won his first 20 UFC matches, earning the interim UFC middleweight crown with a unanimous decision over Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 236 in April 2019. He followed that up by unifying the UFC Middleweight Championship and earning Performance of the Night by knocking out Whittaker in the second round at UFC 243 in October 2019. He then won his next five middleweight bouts to retain the title before losing to Pereira. In between, he did lose his light heavyweight debut in March 2021, losing a unanimous decision to Jan Blachowicz.

Pereira has been dominant since returning to UFC. After knocking out Thomas Powell at LFA 95 in November 2020, he earned Performance of the Night with a TKO over Andreas Michailidis at UFC 268 in November 2021. He followed that up with a unanimous decision over Bruno Silva at UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Ankalaev in March 2022. Prior to the first meeting with Adesanya, he earned Performance of the Night when he knocked out Sean Strickland in the first round at UFC 276 in July 2022.

As of March 21, Pereira is listed at No. 6 in the UFC men's pound-for-pound rankings. The multi-talented fighter has been a force in professional kickboxing, compiling a record of 33-7, which included 21 knockouts. He is also 1-0 as a professional boxer, knocking out Marcelo de Souza Cruz in the third round of their June 17, 2017, matchup. Now comes the UFC rematch with Adesanya. See all of Marley's picks here.

Top UFC 287 expert picks

One of Marley's top UFC 287 picks: He is backing Santiago Ponzinibbio (+210) to upset Kevin Holland (-260) in a battle of welterweight contenders on the main card.

Ponzinibbio had lost three of four UFC matches prior to knocking out Alex Morono in the third round of UFC 282 in December. After two gut-wrenching split decisions, the 36-year-old Argentinian turned in the Performance of the Night in the Catchweight bout with Morono. In a career which began in July 2008, Ponzinibbio has compiled a 29-6 career record. He has 16 wins by knockout, six by submission and seven by decision.

Holland, 30, is looking to turn around his recent trend which has seen him lose four of seven bouts since 2021, with one of those being a no contest. He has lost his last two matches, one by submission and one by corner stoppage on a TKO. The TKO was in his last bout against Stephen Thompson in December at UFC on ESPN: Thompson vs. Holland. In 33 matches, Holland is 23-9 with one no contest.

"This line looks too wide to me and it's making me want to side with Ponzinibbio. Holland is the more well-rounded fighter, but his edge is going to be on the ground in this matchup. This is a very close fight on the feet though, and I don't see Holland looking to chain wrestle to give him over a 70% betting line," Marley told SportsLine. See who else to pick here.

UFC 287 odds, fight card

Israel Adesanya (-135) vs. Alex Pereira (+115)

Gilbert Burns (-475) vs. Jorge Masvidal (+350)

Adrian Yanez (-190) vs. Rob Font (+160)

Kevin Holland (-260) vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio (+210)

Raul Rosas (-260) vs. Christian Rodriguez (+210)

Joe Pyfer (-200) vs. Gerald Meerschaert (+170)

Luana Pinheiro (-175) vs. Michelle Waterson (+150)

Kelvin Gastelum (-125) vs. Chris Curtis (+105)

Lupita Godinez (-270) vs. Cynthia Calvillo (+220)

Karl Williams (-420) vs. Chase Sherman (+325)

Jaqualine Amorim (-270) vs. Sam Hughes (+220)

Ignacio Bahamondies (-350) vs. Trey Ogden (+275)

Shayilan Nuerdanbieke (-190) vs. Steve Garcia (+160)