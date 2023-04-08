Will the fourth time be the charm for Israel Adesanya? The former middleweight champion looks to regain the title when he faces the man who took the title from him, Alex Pereira, in the main event of Saturday's UFC 287.

Pereira's fifth-round knockout of Adesanya at UFC 281 was the third time Pereira had defeated his rival in some form of combat sports. In April 2016, Pereira won a decision over Adesanya in a kickboxing bout. The rematch in March 2017 went even better for Pereira as he scored a brutal knockout.

The co-main event features a welterweight bout between former title challengers Gilbert Burns and Jorge Masvidal. The winner will stay in contention for another title shot while the loser will have a long hill to climb to get back in the title picture.

Below is all the information you need to catch UFC 287 on Saturday night.

How to watch UFC 287 prelims

Date: April 8 | Location: Kaseya Center -- Miami

Time: 8 p.m. ET (6 p.m. ET for early prelims)

Channel: ESPN | Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

How to watch UFC 287 main card

Date: April 8 | Location: Kaseya Center -- Miami

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Stream: ESPN+ PPV | Price: $79.99

Now, here's a look at the UFC 287 main fight card and betting odds via Caesars Sportsbook.

UFC 287 main card, odds