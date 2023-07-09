The Bo Nickal project continues to churn out hits. The highly-acclaimed wrestler put hands on Valentine Woodburn, knocking him out in Round 1 at UFC 290 in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Nickal made good on his status as one of the biggest betting favorites in UFC history against short-notice replacement Woodburn. Nickal repeatedly stalled Woodburn with concussive blows before dropping him. The referee stepped quickly stepped in and waved off the fight at 0:38 of Round 1. It's the second-fastest stoppage of Nickal's mixed martial arts career and his first KO since debuting with UFC in March.

Nickal made his transition to MMA last year after a defining career in amateur wrestling. Nickal won the Dan Hodge Trophy -- awarded to the most outstanding U.S. collegiate wrestler -- and the Big Ten Athlete of the Year in 2019. Nickal (5-0) has five first-round stoppages in his MMA career.