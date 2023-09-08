Israel Adesanya will try to start a second reign as dominant champion on Saturday when he defends his title against veteran contender Sean Strickland in the main event of UFC 293. Their five-round battle tops the main UFC 293 fight card starting at 10 p.m. ET from Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia. Adesanya won and defended the middleweight crown five times before losing it to rival Alex Pereira in November of last year. He won it back in their April rematch and will now attempt to continue his dominant run atop the division. The No. 5-ranked Strickland has won seven of nine fights since 2020 to earn his first title-fight appearance while emerging as one of the more popular fighters on the UFC roster.

UFC 293: Adesanya vs. Strickland preview

Adesanya (24-2) has emerged as one of the more dominant champions of this generation, and his accolades have put him in the conversation as among the UFC's all-time great middleweights, alongside iconic former champion Anderson Silva.

His win over a fading Silva in February 2019 represented a changing of the guard of sorts, and he won the undisputed title two fights later with a knockout of former champion Robert Whittaker. His first reign as champion included five title defenses and a failed attempt to become a double champion when he lost a decision to former light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz.

Adesanya lost for the first time at middleweight when Pereira, a rival from both fighters' stint in professional kickboxing, rallied for a stunning fifth-round knockout to strip him of the crown. But Adesanya returned the favor in their rematch, and the hulking Pereira has since moved up to light heavyweight.

Strickland (27-5) might be better known for his fiery disposition and unfiltered ramblings, but he has also earned his keep inside the cage. The rugged brawler has accepted numerous short-notice fights and has salvaged at least two UFC cards by taking main-event fights with minimal preparation time.

In his last performance, Strickland knocked out celebrated prospect Abus Magomedov in July and was awarded the title shot after top-ranked challenger Dricus Du Plessis withdrew from consideration from the UFC 293 card because of an injury. See all of Marley's UFC 293 picks here.

Top UFC 293 predictions

One of Marley's top UFC 293 picks: He is backing Carlos Ulberg (-260) to earn a victory over Da Woon Jung (+210) in a light heavyweight matchup on the preliminary card.

Ulberg (8-1) is a celebrated prospect who is known for training with Adesanya. The powerful striker has won three straight fights by knockout and is coming off a first-round stoppage of Ihor Potieria in May.

Jung (15-4-1) is a knockout artist who emerged as a contender behind a five-fight unbeaten streak before dropping back-to-back outings. He dropped a decision to veteran Devin Clark in February.

"Ulberg should be the much better and more dangerous striker, with the crowd behind him. I'll take Ulberg by knockout," Marley told SportsLine. See who else to pick here.

UFC 293 fight card, odds

Israel Adesanya (-650) vs. Sean Strickland (+450)

Alexander Volkov (-240) vs. Tai Tuivasa (+200)

Justin Tafa (-230) vs. Austen Lane (+190)

Jack Jenkins (-190) vs. Chepe Mariscal (+160)

Shane Young (-170) vs. Gabriel Miranda (+145)

Jamie Mullarkey (-260) vs. John Makdessi (+210)

Carlos Ulberg (-260) vs. Da Woon Jung (+210)

Nasrat Haqparast (-450) vs. Landon Quinones (+350)

Charlie Radke (-300) vs. Mike Mathetha (+240)

Anton Turkalj (-125) vs. Tyson Pedro (+100)

Manel Kape (-380) vs. Felipe Dos Santos (+300)

Kevin Jousset (-150) vs. Kiefer Crosbie (+125)