Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic is official. Jones will defend the UFC heavyweight championship against former titleholder Stipe Miocic at UFC 295. The event, which coincides with the 30-year anniversary of UFC's first-ever show, will take place at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Saturday, Nov. 11.

UFC president Dana White announced Jones vs. Miocic on Friday. Jones and Miocic are the record holders for most light heavyweight and heavyweight title defenses, respectively. As such, many consider the fight as a meeting between the greatest fighters in the history of UFC's two biggest weight classes.

There were hopes for the two to headline at International Fight Week in Las Vegas this week after Jones scored a quick submission to claim the heavyweight crown in March over Ciryl Gane. But negotiations broke down between the two sides, leaving the potential date up in the air for the fall. Now, the two will fight at one of the tent-pole events of the UFC calendar inside the "World's Most Famous Arena."

Miocic returns from his own extended break, fighting for the first time since losing the title to UFC alum Francis Ngannou in March 2021 by brutal knockout.

UFC 1, back in November of 1993, saw the undersized Royce Gracie put Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu on the map by defeating three opponents, including future UFC superfight champion Ken Shamrock, to win a one-night tournament.

