The final UFC PPV event of the year is upon us. The promotion is back home in Las Vegas with a pair of title fights atop the marquee on Saturday night when UFC 296 lands inside the T-Mobile Arena. The main event sees welterweight champion Leon Edwards look to turn away former two-time title challenger Colby Covington while the co-main sees new flyweight king Alexandre Pantoja take on his first test against Brandon Royval.

It's been a long, long time since Edwards has tasted defeat. England's second UFC champion is unbeaten dating back to a 2015 setback against Kamaru Usman that he has since avenged twice. The trilogy is behind him and Edwards looks ahead to new challenges. It feels like Covington has curried favor with UFC matchmakers, being granted a third undisputed title shot despite his flimsy case. Covington is 3-2 with wins over three fighters who have since retired. Covington's most impressive performances were arguably close, losing efforts to Usman in title fights.

The two main eventers got into a heated exchange at the final press conference on Thursday when Covington brought up Edwards' father, who was murdered when he was only 13 years old. An enraged Edwards hurled his water bottle at Covington and led to a near altercation on the dais.

"The guy's a piece of shit, but just make sure you keep that same energy backstage. Keep that energy backstage," Edwards said after the interaction.

The co-main event could produce the Fight of the Night. Pantoja and Royval previously met in 2021 with Pantoja scoring a second-round submission win. That victory was part of his current four-fight win streak that catapulted him to champ status with a split decision win over Brandon Moreno in July. Royval bounced back from the defeat to Pantoja to win three in a row himself, including a pair of stoppages that earned performance bonuses.

"I was ready for that moment," Pantoja told UFC.com. "I worked very hard for that moment, and a lot of people were with me in that moment. I put a lot into that fight; I put my heart (into that fight). Because I beat Moreno two times before, I knew I can beat him again, and it gave me a lot of motivation to go fight, but I forgot my techniques; I just go hard, put pressure."

Below is the complete fight card for UFC 296 along with the latest odds. Check back all week long for the latest news, features and other content around this massive event.

UFC 296 fight card, odds

Leon Edwards (c) -160 vs. Colby Covington +135, welterweight title



Alexandre Pantoja (c) -175 vs. Brandon Royval +150, flyweight title

Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Stephen Thompson, welterweights

Paddy Pimblett -330 vs. Tony Ferguson +260, lightweights

Bryce Mitchell -230 vs Josh Emmett +190, featherweights



Irene Aldana -200 vs. Karol Rosa +170, women's bantamweights

Cody Garbrandt -205 vs. Brian Kelleher +170, bantamweights

Casey O'Neill -190 vs. Ariane Lipski +155, women's flyweights

Dustin Jacoby -250 vs. Alonzo Menifield +205, light heavyweights

Tagir Ulanbekov -175 vs. Cody Durden +150, flyweights

Andre Fili -180 vs. Luca Almeida +155, featherweights

Martin Buday -150 vs. Shamil Gaziev +125, heavyweights

UFC 296 info

Date: Dec. 16



Dec. 16 Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas



T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas Start time: 10 p.m. ET (Main card)

10 p.m. ET (Main card) How to watch: ESPN+ PPV

UFC 296 countdown

