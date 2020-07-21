MMA: UFC Fight Night-Las Vegas
With two events in the past week, the UFC has seen some big movement in the flyweight and middleweight divisions, including Deivieson Figueiredo winning the flyweight championship with a dominant performance against Joseph Benavidez. Jack Hermansson also made a jump up the middleweight ladder by winning his showdown with Kelvin Gastelum on Fight Island.

Figueiredo was already the No. 1-ranked flyweight in the CBS Sports UFC Divisional Rankings, but his championship victory over previously-No. 2-ranked Benavidez cemented his spot at the top of the rankings. In addition, Askar Askarov remained undefeated with a win over Alexandre Pantoja. With the win, Askarov jumped from No. 7 to No. 3 at flyweight, while Pantoja dropped from No. 4 to No. 6 with the loss.

Hermansson entered his fight with Gastelum ranked No. 8 at middleweight and jumped to No. 6 with his win. Gastelum fell out of the 185-pound rankings entirely with the loss. Middleweight will see further action on Saturday when Darren Till and former champion Robert Whittaker battle in the UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. Till main event.

Saturday's UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. Till card has two fights involving CBS Sports ranked fighters:

  • Middleweight: No. 3 Robert Whittaker vs. No. 8 Darren Till
  • Women's strawweight: No. 8 Carla Esparza vs. No. 10 Marina Rodriguez

Rankings are compiled following the submission of ballots by Brent Brookhouse, Brian Campbell, Jack Crosby and Brandon Wise. Without further ado, here's where things stand ahead of Saturday's card.

Flyweight

Fighter

Record

1. Deivieson Figueiredo

18-1

2. Brandon Moreno

17-5

3. Askar Askarov

12-0-1

4. Matt Schnell

14-4

5. Joseph Benavidez

28-7

6. Alexandre Pantoja

21-5

7. Kai Kara-France

21-8

8. Alex Perez

24-5

T9. Jussier Formiga

23-8

T9. Raulian Paiva

19-3

Bantamweight

Fighter

Record

1. Petr Yan (c)

15-1

2. Aljamain Sterling

19-3

3. Marlon Moraes

23-6-1

4. Cody Garbrandt

12-3

5. Pedro Munhoz

18-4

6. Cory Sandhagen

12-2

7. Jimmie Rivera

23-4

8. Raphael Assuncao

27-8

9. Sean O'Malley

12-0

10. Jose Aldo

28-7

Featherweight

Fighter

Record

1. Alexander Volkanovski (c)

22-1

2. Max Holloway

21-6

T3. Korean Zombie

16-5

T3. Zabit Magomedsharipov

18-1

5. Yair Rodriguez

12-2

6. Josh Emmett

16-2

7. Calvin Kattar

22-4

8. Dan Ige

14-3

9. Shane Burgos

13-2

10. Jeremy Stephens

28-18

Lightweight

Fighter

Record

1. Khabib Nurmagomedov (c)

28-0

2. Justin Gaethje

22-2

T3. Tony Ferguson

25-4

T3. Dustin Poirier

26-6

5. Dan Hooker

20-9

6. Conor McGregor

21-4

7. Charles Oliveira

29-8

8. Paul Felder 

17-5

9. Al Iaquinta

14-6-1

10. Islam Makhachev

18-1

Welterweight

Fighter

Record

1. Kamaru Usman (c)

17-1

2. Gilbert Burns

19-3

3. Leon Edwards

18-3

4. Colby Covington

15-2

5. Jorge Masvidal

35-14

6. Stephen Thompson

15-4-1

7. Tyron Woodley

19-5-1

8. Geoff Neal

13-2

9. Santiago Ponzinibbio

27-3

10. Michael Chiesa

17-4

Middleweight

Fighter

Record

1. Israel Adesanya (c)

19-0

2. Paulo Costa

13-0

3. Robert Whittaker

20-5

4. Jared Cannonier

13-4

5. Yoel Romero

13-5

6. Jack Hermansson

21-5

7. Derek Brunson

20-7

8. Darren Till

18-2-1

9. Edmen Shahbazyan

11-0

10. Uriah Hall

15-9

Light heavyweight

Fighter

Record

1. Jon Jones (c)

26-1

2. Jan Blachowicz

26-8

3. Dominick Reyes

12-1

4. Thiago Santos

21-7

5. Corey Anderson

13-5

6. Glover Teixeira

31-7

7. Anthony Smith

32-15

8. Aleksandr Rakic

12-2

9. Nikita Krylov

26-7

10. Jiri Prochazka

27-3-1

Heavyweight

Fighter

Record

1. Stipe Miocic (c)

19-3

2. Daniel Cormier

22-2

3. Francis Ngannou

15-3

4. Curtis Blaydes

14-2

5. Junior dos Santos

21-7

6. Derrick Lewis

23-7

7. Alistair Overeem

46-18

8. Alexander Volkov

31-8

9. Walt Harris

13-8

10. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

10-1

Women's strawweight

Fighter

Record

1. Weili Zhang (c) 

21-1

2. Rose Namajunas

9-4

3. Joanna Jedrzejczyk

16-4

4. Jessica Andrade

20-8

5. Claudia Gadelha

18-4

6. Tatiana Suarez

8-0

7. Nina Ansaroff

10-6

8. Carla Esparza

15-6

9. Amanda Ribas

10-1

10. Marina Rodriguez

12-0-2

Women's flyweight

Fighter

Record

1. Valentina Shevchenko (c)

19-3

2. Joanne Calderwood

14-4

3. Katlyn Chookagian

12-3

4. Cynthia Calvillo

9-1-1

5. Lauren Murphy

13-4

Women's bantamweight

Fighter

Record

1. Amanda Nunes (c)

19-4

2. Aspen Ladd

9-1

3. Germaine de Randamie

9-4

4. Irene Aldana

11-5

5. Holly Holm 

12-5

6. Julianna Pena

9-3

7. Ketlen Vieira

10-1

8. Yana Kunitskaya

12-5

9. Raquel Pennington

11-8

10. Sara McMann

11-5