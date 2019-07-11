UFC Fight Night 155 odds, insider predictions: MMA expert picks de Randamie vs. Ladd, Faber vs. Simon

Former bantamweight champion Germaine de Randamie looks to get back into contention for another title shot when she takes on rising contender Aspen Ladd in the main event of UFC Fight Night 155 on Saturday night. The 12-bout UFC Sacramento card takes place at the Golden 1 Center. The main UFC Fight Night 155 card is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET, with preliminary bouts set for 5 p.m. ET. Ladd (8-0) is the fourth-ranked contender and undefeated in three UFC bouts. The top-ranked de Randamie (8-3) has won four straight fights entering UFC on ESPN+ 13, her last defeat coming to current champion Amanda Nunes. Ladd is a -165 favorite (risk $165 to win $100), while de Randamie is a +145 underdog in the latest de Randamie vs. Ladd odds. In the co-main event, UFC icon Uriah Faber (+250) comes out of retirement to face Ricky Simon (-300). Before you lock in your UFC Fight Night 155 picks, see what SportsLine MMA expert Kyle Marley has to say.

Marley knows the UFC Fight Night 155 main event will have a major impact on the future of the bantamweight division, as the winner is likely to get a title shot at Nunes. The current champion further cemented her growing UFC legacy with her knockout of Holly Holm last week.

But de Randamie, 35, also has a place in UFC history because she was the first titleholder in the women's featherweight division. She beat Holm for the belt in 2017 and never lost the title in the octagon, but was stripped of it due to inactivity and reportedly for a refusal to fight Cris Cyborg. In her previous bout, she beat Raquel Pennington by unanimous decision in November.

Ladd, 24, is considered a rising star following three impressive UFC victories in a 20-month span, receiving performance awards for the past two. She earned a Fight of the Night bonus in May for her decision victory against Sijara Eubanks in a rematch of their clash in the Invicta promotion. Ladd also received Performance of the Night for her knockout of Tonya Evinger in October.

For UFC Fight Night 155, we can tell you Marley is backing Mirsad Bektic (-155) against Josh Emmett (+135) in a featherweight battle on the main card.

"I don't see this fight staying on the feet, and Bektic will have more success wrestling. He will get this fight against the cage and fight there instead of in space. I expect Bektic to be the bully in this fight and not give Emmett a lot of space to work his game," Marley told SportsLine.

