Former women's flyweight champion Jessica Andrade will attempt to position herself for another title shot when she takes on rising prospect Erin Blanchfield on Saturday in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Andrade vs. Blanchfield. The battle of ranked contenders will anchor the main UFC fight card (7 p.m. ET) from the promotion's Apex facility in Las Vegas. The main event was originally scheduled to feature top-ranked contender Taila Santos, but she was unable to secure visas for much of her coaching staff. Santos chose to withdraw from the fight as opposed to competing without her preferred coaches. The No. 3-ranked Andrade competed and won just a month ago, taking a unanimous decision against Lauren Murphy. She agreed to take the fight on short notice and could be in line for another title shot should she get past the No. 10-ranked Blanchfield, who has won her first four UFC appearances.

UFC Fight Night: Andrade vs. Blanchfield preview

Andrade (24-9) is widely regarded as one of the top women's mixed martial artists in UFC history. The 31-year-old sinister Brazilian is known for her power punching, durability and nonstop pace.

Between the strawweight and flyweight division, Andrade has appeared in four total UFC title fights, winning one of them. She became the strawweight champion with a knockout of Rose Namajunas at UFC 237 in May 2019, but lost in her first defense three months later against Zhang Weili.

Andrade has won three straight since her title-fight loss in April 2021 against Valentina Shevchenko, who has now made seven consecutive successful defenses at flyweight. Andrade would be a logical choice for another shot should she notch an impressive victory Saturday.

But the matchup also serves as a potential fast-track opportunity for Blanchfield (10-1), who will be making her headlining debut. The 23-year-old New Jersey native has been celebrated as one of the most promising flyweight prospects in recent memory, and she could be seen as an appealing opponent for Shevchenko.

Blanchfield joined the UFC following a 4-1 mark in the Invicta FC promotion and immediately made an impression with her diverse skill set, anchored by world-class grappling. She has submitted her last two opponents, including fellow prospect Molly McCann at UFC 281 in November.

UFC Fight Night predictions

We'll share one of Vithlani's UFC Fight Night selections here: He is going with Phillipe Lins (-225) to get past Ovince Saint Preux (+190) in a light heavyweight battle on the preliminary card.

Saint Preux (26-16) is a 10-year UFC veteran and former contender who once went five rounds with former champion Jon Jones in a title fight. The 39-year-old Florida native is noted for his creative striking, but he has slid to losses in five of his last eight appearances.

Lins (15-5) is a former PFL heavyweight champion who has also spent time in Bellator. The 37-year-old Brazilian will be making his UFC light heavyweight debut following back-to-back losses at heavyweight.

"The price is a bit too steep, as Lins has been far from inspiring in his performances. But I am leaning with him to get the victory," Vithlani told SportsLine.

UFC Fight Night odds, fight card

Jessica Andrade (-160) vs. Erin Blanchfield (+140)

Zac Pauga (-270) vs. Jordan Wright (+230)

William Knight (-115) vs. Marcin Prachnio (-105)

Alexander Hernandez (-230) vs. Jim Miller (+190)

Mayra Bueno Silva (-400) vs. Lina Lansberg (+320)

Phillipe Lins (-225) vs. Ovince Saint Preux (+190)

Nazym Sadykhov (-160) vs. Evan Elder (+140)

AJ Fletcher (-260) Vs. Themba Gorimbo (+220)

Clayton Carpenter (-270) vs. Juan Camillo Ronderos (+230)

Khusein Askhabov (-120) vs. Jamall Emmers (+110)