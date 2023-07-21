The UFC returns to London on Saturday with a UFC Fight Night card headline by ranked heavyweights as London native Tom Aspinall faces veteran contender Marcin Tybura in the main event. The five-round contest anchors the main UFC fight card starting at 3 p.m. ET from The O2 Arena. The No. 5-ranked Aspinall appeared on a fast track toward a title shot before suffering a torn MCL against No. 4 Curtis Blaydes. He will make his return almost a year to the day of that injury against No. 10 Tybura, who has won seven of his past eight to join the title-picture conversation.

In the co-main event, another English fighter takes the spotlight when hometown favorite Molly McCann (-215) meets Julija Stoliarenko (+185) in a women's flyweight showdown.

Vithlani is a highly analytical UFC bettor who profited more than $6,200 for $100 bettors in 2022.

From breaking down film and following fighters and their camps closely, to tracking sharp action and betting market signals, Vithlani covers the breadth of the MMA betting landscape top to bottom. He also trains amateur boxers and speaks regularly with MMA fighters to understand the sport's nuances.

In his SportsLine debut for UFC 283 in January, Vithlani swept the main card and his 5-0 record included advising SportsLine members to back Jamahal Hill (-125) against Glover Teixeira (+105) for the vacant light heavyweight title in the main event.

UFC Fight Night: Aspinall vs. Tybura preview

Aspinall (12-3) made his UFC debut in July 2020 with a 45-second knockout of Jake Collier and soon emerged as one of the most prized heavyweight prospects in recent memory. He caught the attention of MMA observers because of his combination of speed, athleticism and expertise in a variety of disciplines.

Moreover, Aspinall quickly became a fan favorite because of his charismatic and gregarious demeanor away from the cage. The 30-year-old English fighter stopped his first five UFC opponents inside of two rounds while earning performance bonuses in four of them.

But in his first major litmus test against a top-five opponent, Aspinall suffered a torn MCL after attempting a leg kick just 15 seconds into the fight and suffered his first UFC defeat as a result. He makes his return Saturday in what most observers see as a favorable matchup against Tybura.

Tybura (24-7) is a seven-year UFC veteran who has squared off against some of the division's biggest names. The Polish fighter appeared headed toward journeyman status following a 4-5 start to his UFC career, even though most of his opponents were notable contenders.

His resume includes wins over former champion Andrei Arlovski and longtime contender Walt Harris, with losses to former champion Fabricio Werdum and former title challenger Derrick Lewis.

Top UFC Fight Night predictions

We'll share one of Vithlani's UFC Fight Night predictions here: He is siding with Daniel Marcos (-140) to get his hand raised against Davey Grant (+120) in a bantamweight battle.

Marcos (14-0) is a power puncher and explosive athlete who made his UFC debut in January with a second-round stoppage of Saimon Oliveira. The 30-year-old Peru native earned a roster spot with a win on "Dana White's Contender Series."

Grant (15-6) is a seven-year UFC veteran who has fought some of the division's biggest names. He is known for his durability and toughness. The 37-year-old English fighter is looking for his third consecutive victory Saturday.

"Grant has taken a ton of damage over the course of his career, and on the feet I think Marcos' swift kickboxing game could hurt him," Vithlani told SportsLine.

UFC Fight Night odds, fight card

Tom Aspinall (-490) vs. Marcin Tybura (+360)

Molly McCann (-215) vs. Julija Stoliarenko (+185)

Nathaniel Wood (-200) vs. Andre Fili (+170)

Makhmud Muradov (-325) vs. Bryan Barbarena (+255)

Ketlen Vieira (-165) vs. Pannie Kianzad (+140)

Chris Duncan (-150) vs. Yanal Ashmouz (+130)

Paul Craig (+190) vs. Andre Muniz (-225)

Jai Herbert (+135) vs. Fares Ziam (-155)

Lerone Murphy (-140) vs. Josh Culibao (+120)

Davey Grant (+120) vs. Daniel Marcos (-140)

Marc Diakese (+160) vs. Joel Alvarez (-190)

Michael Parkin (+125) vs. Jamal Pogues (-145)