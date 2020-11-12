Perennial contenders will meet on Saturday in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Felder vs. dos Anjos as former champion Rafael dos Anjos takes on the resilient Paul Felder in Las Vegas. The lightweight battle tops the bill from the Apex facility in Las Vegas, and the main UFC fight card is set for 7 p.m. ET. Felder, who is ranked No. 7 at lightweight, took the fight on less than a week's notice after Islam Makhachev, the previously-scheduled opponent for dos Anjos, withdrew because of an undisclosed injury. The UFC worked quickly to find a new opponent for the former lightweight champion, who is now ranked No. 12 at welterweight.

Dos Anjos is a -170 favorite (risk $170 to win $100), while Felder is a +150 underdog in the latest Felder vs. dos Anjos odds from William Hill Sportsbook. In the co-main event, Abdul Razak Alhassan (-230) takes on Khaos Williams (+195) in a matchup of welterweight prospects.

Over the past 21 months, $100 bettors who have followed Marley's picks are up more than $21,000.

At UFC Fight Night last week, Marley went 7-3, as his winners included advising his followers to back Yan Xiaonan (-130) against Claudia Gadelha (+110) in a women's strawweight feature. Xiaonan controlled the action most of the way and earned a unanimous decision.

Now, with UFC Fight Night: Felder vs. dos Anjos fast approaching, Marley has carefully studied every matchup on the card, identified the best value in the UFC odds and released his MMA picks for every fight.

Felder vs. dos Anjos preview

The MMA analyst knows the main event represents a turning point in the careers of both fighters for different reasons. Dos Anjos (29-13) is widely considered one of the most well-rounded mixed martial artists to ever set foot in the Octagon.

The 36-year-old Brazilian briefly held the lightweight title and his resume includes battles against countless other UFC stars in the lightweight and welterweight divisions. His record includes losses against current welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and former interim champions Colby Covington and Tony Ferguson.

He also has earned victories against the likes of former welterweight champion Robbie Lawler, former lightweight champion Benson Henderson and eccentric UFC icon Nate Diaz. However, losses in four of his last five fights have led dos Anjos to fend off the dreaded "gatekeeper" label amid his insistence that he can still compete at a world-class level.

He will face another litmus test in the tough-luck Felder (17-5), who has been a consistent contender since joining the UFC but has been denied a title shot in large part because of a handful of razor-thin losses. His last two defeats have come by split decision, and four of his five career MMA losses have come on the scorecards.

The Philadelphia native is known for a straight-forward, brawling style that has led to five Performance of the Night bonuses and a loyal following among UFC fans. But after dropping a split decision against fifth-ranked Dan Hooker in February, Felder openly pondered retirement, citing a need to spend more time with his family. He also has emerged as a popular color analyst for UFC cards when he's not training for a fight.

UFC Fight Night: Felder vs. dos Anjos predictions

Ashley Yoder (+110) is expected to get her hand raised against Miranda Granger (-130) in a women's strawweight battle.

Yoder (7-6) has been competitive but has struggled to gain traction in the UFC since joining the promotion in March 2018. The 33-year-old Indiana native saw a two-fight win streak offset by close decision defeats in her last two outings. She is coming off a decision loss against Livia Renata Souza in August.

Granger (7-1) earned a UFC contract on the strength of six consecutive stoppage victories to begin her MMA career in promotions such as the Cage Fury Fighting Championships and the Dominate Fighting Championship. She looks to rebound from her first professional loss, which came by first-round submission against Amanda Lemos in December of last year.

"Yoder should try to get this fight to the mat and, if she can, she can use her grappling to lock up a submission or just win rounds," Marley told SportsLine.

UFC Fight Night: Felder vs. dos Anjos odds

Rafael dos Anjos (-170) vs. Paul Felder (+150)

Abdul Razak Alhassan (-230) vs. Khaos Williams (+195)

Julian Marquez (-280) vs. Saparbek Safarov (+240)

Eryk Anders (-140) vs. Antonio Arroyo (+120)

Sean Strickland (-115) vs. Brendan Allen (-105)

Kay Hansen (-220) vs. Cory McKenna (+190)

Miranda Granger (-130) vs. Ashley Yoder (+110)

Alex Morono (-185) vs. Rhys McKee (+165)

Louis Smolka (-135) vs. Jose Quinonez (+115)

Kanako Murata (-175) vs Randa Markos (+155)

Tony Gravely (-165) vs Geraldo de Freitas (+145)

Don'tale Mayes (-215) vs Roque Martinez (+185)