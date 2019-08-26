UFC news, rumors: Frankie Edgar responds to Conor McGregor's call out; Bellator MMA books Lima-MacDonald II
Plus, Frank Mir and Roy Nelson will meet in clash of heavyweights who need a win
Bellator is set for back-to-back nights of fights at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, with each card headlined by a rematch. Bellator 231 on Oct. 25 will see Roy Nelson and Frank Mir in a heavyweight main event while Bellator 232's Oct. 26 card features Rory MacDonald taking on Douglas Lima in the finals of the Welterweight Grand Prix tournament.
Mir (18-13) handled Nelson (23-17) with relative ease in their first meeting at UFC 130 in May 2011. Mir's career has been on a significant downward trajectory, with a record of 3-8 since that first meeting. Five of those losses have come by stoppage, including his two trips to the Bellator cage, a 48-second TKO loss to Fedor Emelianenko and a second-round stoppage when Mir tapped to the strikes of Javy Ayala.
Nelson has not experienced much more success than Mir since that first bout, compiling an 8-11 record over the past eight years. In his first fight after losing to Mir, Nelson defeated Mirko Cro Cop in October 2011. In his most recent fight this February, Nelson dropped a decision against Cro Cop to run his losing skid to three.
MacDonald (20-4) won the Bellator welterweight title from Lima (29-7) at Bellator 192 in January 2018. He attempted to jump up in weight and capture the middleweight title eight months later, but was stopped by Gegard Mousasi in the second round of their Bellator 206 clash. He then entered the Welterweight Grand Prix with the terms he would defend his title every fight in the tournament.
MacDonald battled Jon Fitch to a draw in the first round of the tournament, but still advanced. He then earned a decision win over Neiman Gracie in the semifinals.
Lima rebounded from the title loss to MacDonald by submitting Andrey Koreshkov in the quarterfinals before becoming the first man to defeat Michael Page, scoring a second-round knockout to advance to the finals and the championship rematch.
More UFC news, rumors
- After Conor McGregor mentioned Frankie Edgar as a potential future opponent due to his "similarities to Khabib Nurmagomedov," the former lightweight champ responded on Twitter. "You know I'm down to fight @TheNotoriousMMA it should have happened a long time ago," Edgar wrote. "I know I'm going down to bantamweight but for you any weight class will do. Anytime any weight class you know I'm game."
- UFC Singapore now has four official bouts. Michael Johnson vs. Stevie Ray, Sergei Pavlovich vs. Maurice Greene and Ciryl Gane vs. Don'Tale Mayes join the previously announced Demian Maia vs. Ben Askren clash.
- Jim Abbott, a congenital amputee who worked his way to become a 10-season veteran of Major League Baseball, Tweeted congratulations to Nick Newell following his fellow amputee's victory at this past weekend's Bellator 225. "Well done @NotoriousNewell," the former MLB pitcher said. "Damn it you're just the best. Never ever give up."
-
Sergei Kharitonov finishes Matt Mitrione
Kharitonov made easy work of Mitrione with a TKO in Round 2 on Saturday night
-
Aviv Gozali sets Bellator record
Gozali needed just 11 seconds to show off his impeccable submission skills on Saturday
-
Nick Newell dominates in Bellator debut
Newell showed a much bigger audience why he has a future in the MMA game
-
Bellator 225 fight card, predictions
The pair of heavyweights are looking for a more satisfying result in a rematch from earlier...
-
McGregor aiming for UFC comeback fight
McGregor also admitted to being 'completely in the wrong' in bar altercation
-
GSP: Diaz bout 'not interesting for me'
GSP hasn't ruled out another UFC bout, but has ruled out a Diaz rematch