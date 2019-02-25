UFC news, rumors: Khabib Nurmagomedov calls out Tony Ferguson; PFL signs with ESPN

When UFC announced last week that Max Holloway would be taking on Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 236 on April 13 in Atlanta for the interim lightweight title, naturally, many began to ask one question: What about Tony Ferguson? UFC president Dana White went on to reveal that Ferguson turned down the opportunity to face Holloway before the bout was accepted by Poirier, and he's faced some criticism for that decision, with the latest coming from the reigning lightweight champion himself.

In an Instagram post over the weekend, Khabib Nurmagomedov blasted Ferguson over the decision to shoot down the opportunity at the interim 155-pound title, telling "El Cucuy" that he only has himself to blame.

"Tony, you had your chance and you missed it, and that's your fault only," Nurmagomedov wrote in the post. "You know that I'm disqualified and can't fight, but it's not fair to strip me off the title. I fought three times in nine months. I won and defended my belt.

"As a fighter you deserve a title fight, you are great fighter and opponent, but now you have to fight or wait for my DQ to be over and fight (but UFC doesn't want it). I don't understand your offenses, if you fell down, you got to get up, not complain."

Nurmagomedov and Ferguson have been scheduled to battle one another four different times in the past, with the fights ultimately falling through either because of injury or weight issues. The most recent matchup was slated to headline UFC 223 in April 2018, but leading up to the event, Ferguson suffered a freak knee injury while participating in the promotion for the fight. Instead, Nurmagomedov defeated Al Iaquinta to claim the then-vacant lightweight title in Brooklyn.

Can't get enough UFC? Subscribe to my podcast State of Combat with Brian Campbell where I break down everything you need to know in the Octagon.

More UFC news, rumors