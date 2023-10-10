Fighting Khamzat Chimaev is difficult enough with two functioning arms. But Paulo Costa may have to take him on with one arm compromised at UFC 294. The former middleweight title challenger revealed on Monday that he underwent elbow surgery last month ahead of his showdown with Chimaev at UFC 294 on Oct. 21.

Costa underwent right elbow surgery three weeks ago, he revealed this week via social media.

"How strong are you?" Costa captioned his Instagram post on Monday. "You never really know until you get tested by the fire of life. I had surgery three weeks ago, the size was 10 stitches all over. But, I know how tough I am and continue improving and overcoming myself. That didn't stop me, nothing can stop me. Keep on training and even sparring."

The UFC middleweight, currently ranked No. 6 in the promotion's official 185-pound rankings, told ESPN the procedure was required to treat an infected bursa.

"I will not pull out of this fight," Costa told the publication via text. "I can beat him 99 out of 100 times. Only if the doctor doesn't allow me. I want that fight."

Costa (14-2) is coming off a Fight of the Night victory against former champion Luke Rockhold last year. Whoever emerges victorious between him and No. 4 ranked welterweight Chimaev (12-0) makes a strong case for challenging the new UFC middleweight champion, Sean Strickland.

UFC 294 takes place at Etihad Arena and is headlined by UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev vs. Charles Oliveira 2.

