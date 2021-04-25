Wherever Jake Paul goes, drama seems to follow. That was certainly the case during UFC 261 on Saturday.

As Paul made his way to his cageside seats in Jacksonville, the crowd could be heard booing the YouTube star turned boxer. That's because Paul managed to get into a verbal altercation with former UFC heavyweight champion and commentator Daniel Cormier following a preliminary bout between Randy Brown and Alex Oliveira.

Following Brown submitting Oliveira, fellow UFC commentator Joe Rogan weighed in on the situation on the broadcast.

"I found out what the chant was. It was 'F-Jake Paul,'" Rogan said. "That's what they were all yelling out. How'd that get started? I don't know."

"I swear to God, I just saw Jake Paul. I pointed at him and said, 'Don't play with me,' because I'll smack him in the face," Cormier responded. "He's right there. I'll slap him. I don't play those games, Joe."

Once UFC's post-fight interview with Brown wrapped up, Cormier was seen walking over towards where Paul was sitting. The two exchanged briefs words before UFC security prevented any type of skirmish from breaking out. Cormier was escorted back to his seat at the commentary desk.

This altercation certainly didn't came out of nowhere. Paul knocked out former UFC welterweight fighter Ben Askren via TKO last weekend and has since exchanged words with Cormier on social media and in interviews.

Paul appeared on his brother Logan Paul's "IMPAULSIVE" podcast and called out Cormier for supporting Askren in the past.

"Shut the f--k up, b---h," Paul said. "I'll beat the f--k out of your fat a--, too, just like Stipe did. Cleveland s--t. I swear to God. I'll beat the f--k out of Daniel Cormier."

Cormier didn't exactly concern himself too much with Paul's comments despite Paul's recent success in the boxing ring.

"This dude would never fight me," Cormier said during an appearance on ESPN. "I would kill him. Why would I ever fight someone like that?"

Cormier announced his retirement from the Octagon after he lost to Stipe Miocic via unanimous decision last August.