A red-hot summer for the UFC continues to cool off. June started well with Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier at UFC 302, but injuries to Conor McGregor and Khamzat Chimaev impacted the last two UFC main events of the month.

Former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker headlines the final of three consecutive UFC Fight Nights sandwiched between two high-profile pay-per-views. Whittaker was originally set to fight Chimaev in a middleweight title eliminator this weekend in Saudi Arabia. A "violently ill" Chimaev, according to UFC president Dana White, was replaced with 185-pound prospect Ikram Aliskerov on nine days' notice. Aliskerov was pulled from the previous week's Fight Night to fill in. A strong undercard features Sergei Pavlovich, Alexander Volkov, Johnny Walker, Sharaputdin "Bullet" Magomedov and Kelvin Gastelum.

UFC 303 and International Fight Week close out the month as fight fans migrate to Las Vegas for several days of festivities. McGregor vs. Michael Chandler was the big ticket item on an otherwise lackluster card but McGregor suffered an injury and the fight was postponed until further notice. Former light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill was also forced out of his fight with Carlos Ulberg in the co-main event.

The injuries forced sweeping, last-minute changes to what was to be the biggest card of the year. Light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira stepped up for a last-minute rematch with the man he defeated to win the title, Jiri Prochazka. A new co-main event was also put together, with Brian Ortega taking on Diego Lopes in a featherweight clash.

Take a look below at the current UFC event schedule for 2024. Be sure to check back on this page when we have more information on upcoming UFC events throughout the year.

Upcoming UFC Schedule