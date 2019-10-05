2019 NASCAR at Dover odds, picks, Playoffs predictions: Model says Clint Bowyer surprises at Drydene 400

Dover International Speedway has been hosting two NASCAR races a year since 1969 and on Sunday the "Monster Mile" will welcome a loaded field that includes the 12 remaining drivers competing for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup for the 2019 Drydene 400. The race starts at 2:30 p.m. ET and with just seven races remaining in the 2019 NASCAR Playoffs, the stakes continue to raise on a weekly basis. Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. are in first and second place with the points resetting after the first cut from 16 drivers to 12. They're also the current co-favorites at 4-1 in the latest 2019 Drydene 400 odds. Be sure to check out the NASCAR at Dover predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine before you make your 2019 Drydene 400 picks.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction computer model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking factors such as track history and recent results into account.

The model has crushed its NASCAR picks this year. It correctly predicted Martin Truex Jr.'s victory at the Toyota/Save Mart 350. It also called Daytona 500 champion Denny Hamlin a top-four contender from the start. It nailed eight of the top 10 drivers at the Pennzoil 400, which included putting winner Joey Logano in its projected top five, and then hit nine of the top 10 drivers last week at the Go Bowling at The Glen. Additionally, it had Coca-Cola 600 winner Martin Truex Jr. in its top two and then nailed Kyle Busch's huge win in the first race at Pocono. Anybody who has followed its picks is way up.

McClure, who has a mechanical engineering degree, grew up around race tracks. Big events at venues like Dover International Speedway are in his blood. Now, his model simulated NASCAR at Dover 10,000 times and the results were surprising.

For NASCAR at Dover, we can tell you the model is high on Clint Bowyer, who makes a strong run at the checkered flag despite going off as a long shot at 30-1 odds. Bowyer was the last driver to make the cut, jumping from 14th place back into 12th on the strength of a fourth-place finish at the Charlotte Road Course last week.

Bowyer has finished top 10 now in five of his last six starts and has seven top-five finishes this season. He finished ninth at Dover earlier this season and has run well at the Monster Mile historically, with 15 top 10s in 27 career starts. Bowyer has finished inside the top 10 in three of his last four starts at Dover, finishing second in the 2018 spring race and only finishing 35th last fall after leading a lap because of a crash.

And a massive shocker: Kyle Busch, one of the Vegas favorites at 4-1, fails to get the job done and barely cracks the top five. There are far better values in a loaded lineup.

Busch broke his sway bar early last week at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course and wound up deciding not to come back out after a red flag with 10 laps to go. He wound up finishing 37th but is still tops in the standings after 29 races. Busch has now finished 19th or worse in three of his last four races, but is back in first place with points resetting for the Round of 12. And while Busch is a three-time winner at Dover, he's also finished 16th or worse in five of his last 11 starts there.

