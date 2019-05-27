2019 NASCAR Pocono 400 odds, times, TV schedule, live stream: Kyle Busch opens as favorite ahead of Kevin Harvick, Martin Truex Jr.

NASCAR heads to Pocono Raceway this weekend after Martin Truex Jr. took the checkered flag in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte. Truex now has three wins this season and is 6-to-1 to win at the Tricky Triangle.

Despite having won twice at the track in addition to winning three of the past five points-paying races on the schedule, Truex is not the favorite this weekend. That honor belongs to Kyle Busch yet again, as the No. 18 driver comes in at 3-to-1.

While Truex is the defending race winner, Busch was the last year to find Victory Lane at Pocono. Busch has the same amount of wins at the track as Truex, but has won two of the past three contests there. The other driver with better odds than Truex is Kevin Harvick at 7-to-2. This comes as a bit of a surprise since Harvick has yet to win a race this season nor has he won at Pocono in his career. However, Harvick does have four runner-up finishes at the track since 2014.

Here's a look at the how the rest of the field shapes up. All odds are according to Westgate Superbook USA.

Odds to win 2019 Pocono 400

DRIVER ODDS Kyle Busch 3-1 Kevin Harvick 7-2 Martin Truex Jr. 6-1 Brad Keselowski 7-1 Chase Elliott 10-1 Joey Logano 10-1 Denny Hamlin 12-1 Ryan Blaney 20-1 Clint Bowyer 20-1 Kyle Larson 20-1 Kurt Busch 20-1 Erik Jones 25-1 Jimmie Johnson 25-1 Alex Bowman 25-1 Aric Almirola 40-1 Daniel Suarez 40-1 William Byron 40-1 Austin Dillon 50-1 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 100-1 Ryan Newman 100-1 Chris Buescher 100-1 Paul Menard 100-1 Daniel Hemric 300-1 Matt DiBenedetto 500-1 Ty Dillon 1000-1 Ryan Preece 1000-1 Bubba Wallace 1000-1 Michael McDowell 1000-1 David Ragan 1000-1

Group matchups are also out for this weekends #NASCAR Cup race at @poconoraceway. Immediately looking at Erik Jones at +265 in Group C. Coming off an early exit in the #CocaCola600 & has 3 top 8 finishes in 4 starts at the Tricky Triangle. Also a fan of Chris Buescher in Group F. pic.twitter.com/8JOVq4kOVe — Matt Mayer (@MatthewMayerCBS) May 27, 2019

How to watch the 2019 Pocono 400