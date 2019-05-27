2019 NASCAR Pocono 400 odds, times, TV schedule, live stream: Kyle Busch opens as favorite ahead of Kevin Harvick, Martin Truex Jr.

Here's a look at the opening odds for the Pocono 400

NASCAR heads to Pocono Raceway this weekend after Martin Truex Jr. took the checkered flag in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte. Truex now has three wins this season and is 6-to-1 to win at the Tricky Triangle. 

Despite having won twice at the track in addition to winning three of the past five points-paying races on the schedule, Truex is not the favorite this weekend. That honor belongs to Kyle Busch yet again, as the No. 18 driver comes in at 3-to-1. 

While Truex is the defending race winner, Busch was the last year to find Victory Lane at Pocono. Busch has the same amount of wins at the track as Truex, but has won two of the past three contests there. The other driver with better odds than Truex is Kevin Harvick at 7-to-2. This comes as a bit of a surprise since Harvick has yet to win a race this season nor has he won at Pocono in his career. However, Harvick does have four runner-up finishes at the track since 2014. 

Here's a look at the how the rest of the field shapes up. All odds are according to Westgate Superbook USA.

Odds to win 2019 Pocono 400

DRIVERODDS

Kyle Busch

3-1

Kevin Harvick

7-2

Martin Truex Jr.

6-1

Brad Keselowski

7-1

Chase Elliott

10-1

Joey Logano

10-1

Denny Hamlin

12-1

Ryan Blaney

20-1

Clint Bowyer

20-1

Kyle Larson

20-1

Kurt Busch

20-1

Erik Jones

25-1

Jimmie Johnson

25-1

Alex Bowman

25-1

Aric Almirola

40-1

Daniel Suarez

40-1

William Byron

40-1

Austin Dillon

50-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

100-1

Ryan Newman

100-1

Chris Buescher

100-1

Paul Menard

100-1

Daniel Hemric

300-1

Matt DiBenedetto

500-1

Ty Dillon

1000-1

Ryan Preece

1000-1

Bubba Wallace

1000-1

Michael McDowell

1000-1

David Ragan

1000-1

How to watch the 2019 Pocono 400

  • Date: Sunday, June 1
  • Start time: 1 p.m. ET
  • TV: FS1
  • StreamingfuboTV (Try for free)
  • Location: Pocono Raceway - Long Pond, PA
