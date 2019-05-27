2019 NASCAR Pocono 400 odds, times, TV schedule, live stream: Kyle Busch opens as favorite ahead of Kevin Harvick, Martin Truex Jr.
Here's a look at the opening odds for the Pocono 400
NASCAR heads to Pocono Raceway this weekend after Martin Truex Jr. took the checkered flag in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte. Truex now has three wins this season and is 6-to-1 to win at the Tricky Triangle.
Despite having won twice at the track in addition to winning three of the past five points-paying races on the schedule, Truex is not the favorite this weekend. That honor belongs to Kyle Busch yet again, as the No. 18 driver comes in at 3-to-1.
While Truex is the defending race winner, Busch was the last year to find Victory Lane at Pocono. Busch has the same amount of wins at the track as Truex, but has won two of the past three contests there. The other driver with better odds than Truex is Kevin Harvick at 7-to-2. This comes as a bit of a surprise since Harvick has yet to win a race this season nor has he won at Pocono in his career. However, Harvick does have four runner-up finishes at the track since 2014.
Here's a look at the how the rest of the field shapes up. All odds are according to Westgate Superbook USA.
Odds to win 2019 Pocono 400
|DRIVER
|ODDS
Kyle Busch
3-1
Kevin Harvick
7-2
Martin Truex Jr.
6-1
Brad Keselowski
7-1
Chase Elliott
10-1
Joey Logano
10-1
Denny Hamlin
12-1
Ryan Blaney
20-1
Clint Bowyer
20-1
Kyle Larson
20-1
Kurt Busch
20-1
Erik Jones
25-1
Jimmie Johnson
25-1
Alex Bowman
25-1
Aric Almirola
40-1
Daniel Suarez
40-1
William Byron
40-1
Austin Dillon
50-1
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
100-1
Ryan Newman
100-1
Chris Buescher
100-1
Paul Menard
100-1
Daniel Hemric
300-1
Matt DiBenedetto
500-1
Ty Dillon
1000-1
Ryan Preece
1000-1
Bubba Wallace
1000-1
Michael McDowell
1000-1
David Ragan
1000-1
How to watch the 2019 Pocono 400
- Date: Sunday, June 1
- Start time: 1 p.m. ET
- TV: FS1
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Location: Pocono Raceway - Long Pond, PA
-
