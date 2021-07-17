With only five events left on the NASCAR Cup series regular season schedule, Denny Hamlin is clinging to a slim lead over Kyle Larson in the standings. As the circuit heads to New Hampshire for Sunday's 2021 Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at 3 p.m. ET, Hamlin leads Kyle Larson by 10 points. Hamlin, who is listed at 6-1 in the latest 2021 Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 odds from William Hill Sportsbook, has the history at New Hampshire Motor Speedway to feel confident about earning his first win of the season and staying ahead of Larson, who is listed at 9-2.

Hamlin is on a 26-race winless streak as he readies for 2021 NASCAR at New Hampshire. He is also a three-time winner at the site and leads all drivers in all-time driver rating at New Hampshire with a 104.5 mark. He has led the most laps at New Hampshire dating back to 2018 with 205, and has the most number of fastest laps run during that span, with 111. You'll want to check out the NASCAR at New Hampshire predictions for the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 from Micah Roberts, the legendary Vegas bookmaker who pioneered wagering on racing, before locking in any 2021 Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 picks.

Roberts is the nation's premier NASCAR betting expert, and his top pick, Chase Elliott, won the Jockey Made in America 250 in early July at 2-1 odds. He also correctly predicted the Coca-Cola 600 winner in the final event of May, hitting Kyle Larson's win at 11-2 odds. The previous week, he was on point at the EchoPark Texas Grand Prix, targeting Elliott as the winner at 8-5 odds.

He began a stretch of three winners in six races on April 25, when he nailed Brad Keselowski's win in the GEICO 500 at 14-1 odds.

Roberts correctly called the first two races of the 2020 season and also enjoyed success the previous year, as his top four choices in each race during the 2019 NASCAR campaign returned a head-turning $3,400 to those who put down $50 on each. In addition, he has correctly predicted at least six top-10 finishers in 11 of the last 17 races he has projected during the 2021 campaign.

Now, Roberts has analyzed the field and odds for Sunday's NASCAR at New Hampshire 2021 race. He's sharing his winner and leaderboard right here.

2021 NASCAR at New Hampshire expert predictions

One shocker: Roberts isn't high on Kevin Harvick, who is listed at 12-1 odds for the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301. In fact, Roberts says Harvick, who leads all active drivers with four New Hampshire wins, doesn't even crack the top 10 on his projected 2021 Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 leaderboard.

"Flat tracks are where he's done the bulk of his winning in all NASCAR series. He's won three of the last six races at NHMS," Roberts told SportsLine. "But in 2021, he has no wins anywhere, and finding speed has been elusive."

Another curveball: Roberts is strongly recommending Christopher Bell, even though he is a 25-1 long shot in the latest NASCAR at New Hampshire odds 2021. Dating back to 2017 in the Xfinity Series at New Hampshire, Bell leads all drivers with an amazing 146.5 driver rating and has easily led the most laps with 279.

"He likes this track a lot. He won Xfinity Series races at NHMS in 2018 and 2019 and a Truck Series race in 2017," Roberts told SportsLine. "His one Cup start last season saw him finish 28th while driving the No. 95, but he did finish fourth in the first stage."

How to make 2021 Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 picks

Roberts is also strongly recommending another double-digit long shot who will have history on his side at New Hampshire. This driver is being underestimated by oddsmakers, and anyone who backs him could hit it big. You can only see who it is here.

So who wins the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 2021? And which long shot stuns NASCAR? Visit SportsLine now to see the 2021 NASCAR at New Hampshire leaderboard from the nation's premier NASCAR handicapper, and find out.

2021 Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 odds

Kyle Larson 9-2

Martin Truex Jr. 5-1

Kyle Busch 6-1

Denny Hamlin 6-1

Brad Keselowski 13-2

Chase Elliott 15-2

Joey Logano 10-1

Kevin Harvick 12-1

William Byron 14-1

Ryan Blaney 18-1

Alex Bowman 18-1

Christopher Bell 25-1

Kurt Busch 28-1

Matt DiBenedetto 50-1

Ross Chastain 75-1

Aric Almirola 75-1

Tyler Reddick 75-1

Austin Dillon 75-1

Daniel Suarez 125-1

Bubba Wallace 175-1

Ryan Newman 200-1

Cole Custer 200-1

Erik Jones 250-1

Chris Buescher 250-1

Chase Briscoe 300-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 300-1

Ryan Preece 500-1

Michael McDowell 750-1

Field 2500-1

Cody Ware 5000-1

B.J. McLeod 5000-1

Corey Lajoie 5000-1

Anthony Alfredo 5000-1

Quin Houff 5000-1