Joey Logano hopes to tie Denny Hamlin for the most NASCAR Cup Series wins at Kansas Speedway when he takes part in the 2024 AdventHealth 400 on Sunday. Kansas is one of five tracks at which Logano has recorded a career-high three victories, with his last triumph there coming in October 2020. The two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion posted a pair of top-10 finishes at Kansas last season, as he was sixth in this race and fifth in September. Logano has registered three top-10s in 11 starts this year, with his best result being a runner-up finish at Richmond in late March.

Logano is a 40-1 longshot, while Kyle Larson is the 4-1 favorite in the latest 2024 AdventHealth 400 odds. Hamlin, who won this race for a third time last year, is 9-2, Tyler Reddick is 6-1 and Martin Truex Jr. is 15-2. William Byron rounds out the top five 2024 NASCAR at Kansas contenders at 8-1. Sunday's race is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. ET. Before making any 2024 AdventHealth 400 picks or NASCAR predictions, you need to see what NASCAR insider Steven Taranto has to say.

Taranto, who moonlights as a sim racer and has 20 career wins in iRacing, is the lead NASCAR writer for CBSSports.com, and he chronicles stock car racing with the same thoroughness and passion that he's had since becoming a full-time race fan in 2001. He has an annual NASCAR medial credential and also publishes a popular weekly NASCAR predictions column, famously calling Chastain and Daniel Suarez's breakthrough wins in 2022.

Taranto is off to a red-hot start for SportsLine in 2024, nailing five winners in his best bets already, including 16-1 longshot Byron at the Daytona 500 and 14-1 longshot Chase Elliott at Texas three weeks ago. Anyone following his NASCAR picks has seen some huge returns.

2024 AdventHealth 400 expert picks

For the 2024 AdventHealth 400, Taranto is high on William Byron, who is listed at 8-1. The 26-year-old native of North Carolina remains in search of his first Cup Series victory at Kansas but has performed well there, posting seven top-10 finishes in 12 starts. He reeled off five consecutive top-10s from October 2019 to October 2021 and had his best outing at the track in this race last year, finishing third after starting on the pole.

Byron has gotten off to a great start this season as he is tied for the lead in both victories (three) and top-10s (seven). The 2018 Cup Series Rookie of the Year kicked off 2024 by capturing the checkered flag in the Daytona 500 and also made his way to Victory Lane at the Circuit of the Americas and Martinsville in a span of three starts. The win at COTA began a streak of five consecutive top-10s that ended last weekend at Dover, where Byron led 34 laps before crashing out of the race.

Another surprise: Taranto is fading Ty Gibbs, who recorded his sixth top-10 finish of the season last weekend at Dover. The 2023 Cup Series Rookie of the Year kicked off his sophomore campaign with a 17th-place finish in the Daytona 500 but followed with five consecutive top-10s. Three of those were top-fives -- including a career-best third at Phoenix on March 10, which he matched two weeks later at the Circuit of the Americas.

That performance left Gibbs one top five shy of the total he registered last season. But the 21-year-old hasn't recorded one since, following with four straight outings in which he finished no better than 13th before his 10th-place at Dover last weekend. Gibbs recorded a win and a third-place in his only starts at Kansas in the Xfinity Series but crashed out of his first two Cup Series races at the track before finishing 14th last September. See what other NASCAR picks he likes at SportsLine.

2024 AdventHealth 400 odds

Kyle Larson 4-1

Denny Hamlin 9-2

Tyler Reddick 6-1

Martin Truex Jr. 15-2

William Byron 8-1

Christopher Bell 10-1

Chase Elliott 10-1

Ty Gibbs 12-1

Bubba Wallace 12-1

Ryan Blaney 20-1

Alex Bowman 22-1

Ross Chastain 22-1

Kyle Busch 25-1

Joey Logano 40-1

Brad Keselowski 45-1

Chris Buescher 55-1

Chase Briscoe 100-1

Noah Gragson 100-1

Daniel Suarez 125-1

Michael McDowell 200-1

Carson Hocevar 250-1

Josh Berry 300-1

Austin Dillon 300-1

Ryan Preece 300-1

Austin Hill 350-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 350-1

Austin Cindric 500-1

Jimmie Johnson 500-1

Corey LaJoie 500-1

John Hunter Nemechek 500-1

Harrison Burton 750-1

Zane Smith 750-1

Daniel Hemric 1000-1

Todd Gilliland 2000-1

Justin Haley 2000-1

Riley Herbst 2500-1

Derek Kraus 5000-1