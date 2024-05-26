gettyimages-2154662339.jpg
Getty Images

CONCORD, N.C. -- Ty Gibbs won the pole for the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in qualifying on Saturday evening, posting a lap of 29.355 (183.955mph) to earn his first career NASCAR Cup Series pole. Gibbs' first pole comes in his 65th career Cup start dating back to midway through the 2022 season, and comes off of him earning a career-best second place finish in the last points-paying Cup race at Darlington.

One of the feature attractions of Cup qualifying was Kyle Larson, who made his way to Charlotte for practice and qualifying on Saturday before he seeks on Sunday to become the fifth driver in history to race in both the Indianapolis 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 on the same day. After making the Fast Six and qualifying fifth at Indianapolis a week ago, Larson was also able to make the final round of Coke 600 qualifying, but only wound up 10th quickest.

Chris Buescher enters the Coke 600 on the strength of challenging for multiple wins in May, but his bid to earn his first win of the year became considerably more difficult in practice. Buescher spun and crashed in turn 2 after blowing a left rear tire, forcing him to a backup car and preventing him from making a qualifying run. William Byron also spun off turn 4 during practice, but did not hit anything and later went on to qualify on the outside of the front row.

Buescher will start at the rear of the field in 39th on Sunday along with two other drivers who are there for very different reasons compared with the driver of the No. 17. Prior to the start of practice, NASCAR announced that Tyler Reddick's No. 45 team had made unapproved adjustments to the underwing of their car after going through inspection, leading to the ejection of the team's car chief, loss of pit selection, and multiple penalties at the start of the race. Reddick will have to drop to the rear of the field from the eighth starting spot, and then serve a pass-through pit road penalty after taking the green flag.

The NY Racing No. 44, driven by J.J. Yeley, was also disallowed from making a qualifying lap after failing tech inspection three times.

Coca-Cola 600 starting lineup

  1. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  2. #24 - William Byron
  3. #20 - Christopher Bell
  4. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  5. #9 - Chase Elliott
  6. #48 - Alex Bowman
  7. #1 - Ross Chastain
  8. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  9. #34 - Michael McDowell
  10. #5 - Kyle Larson
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  13. #4 - Josh Berry (R)
  14. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  15. #8 - Kyle Busch
  16. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  17. #2 - Austin Cindric
  18. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  19. #10 - Noah Gragson
  20. #77 - Carson Hocevar (R)
  21. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  22. #51 - Justin Haley
  23. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  24. #31 - Daniel Hemric
  25. #71 - Zane Smith (R)
  26. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  27. #3 - Austin Dillon
  28. #22 - Joey Logano
  29. #84 - Jimmie Johnson
  30. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  31. #41 - Ryan Preece
  32. #21 - Harrison Burton
  33. #15 - Kaz Grala (R)
  34. #43 - Erik Jones
  35. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  36. #16 - Shane van Gisbergen
  37. #66 - B.J. McLeod
  38. #50 - Ty Dillon
  39. #17 - Chris Buescher
  40. #44 - J.J. Yeley